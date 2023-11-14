This IKEA bedding set is going viral and stealing hearts on TikTok

Hearts are a home decor motif that we'll nary get tired of, and this IKEA heart bedding has everyone on TikTok smitten, to say the least.

We know that Valentine's Day is still quite far away as many of us are smack bang in the middle of preparing for the festive season. However, we're never one to turn down a bedroom idea that includes the use of this adorable motif.

If everyone on social media is head over heels for this viral bedding climbing the ranks as one of the best duvet cover sets, guaranteed to make for the cutest cosy bedroom idea, best believe you can sign us up.

IKEA heart bedding

IKEA's BARNDRÖM heart pattern bedding set is easily the bedding set to watch, if TikTok has any say in it, of course.

There are hundreds of videos on the video-sharing platform showcasing the heart pattern bedding, with the most popular of the bunch racking up millions of views. The hashtag #heartbedding has 4.6 million views combined, all filled with various fans posting videos unboxing and styling their respective IKEA heart bedding.

BARNDRÖM Heart Pattern Duvet Cover and Pillowcase £25 at IKEA This heart pattern bedding is made from velvet-smooth flannel and a zipper to keep your duvet in place. Easy to clean and so cute, it's a sure winter staple.

The duvet cover and pillowcase are made of velvet-smooth flannel in thick 100% cotton, which certainly makes for a good night's sleep. Pair this bedding set with your favourite electric blanket (or hot water bottle, if you prefer), and you've got yourself the cosiest sleep setup that many can only dream of.

However, there is a catch. The IKEA heart bedding set was actually created for and targeted towards children, so the sizing might run a little small for a larger bed, so make sure to check the sizing before you buy.

But, rest assured, we've got you covered with equally adorable alternatives and buys if you're set on the heart pattern motif in your home.

Cotton Hearts Cushion Cover From £8.99 at Debenhams Can't commit to the full bedding set? This heart pattern cushion cover is the perfect way to ease your way into the playful motif. Habitat Hearts Grey & White Bedding Set £18 at Argos Love the heart pattern but want something more subtle? This grey and white bedding has us head over heels. Cotton Red Heart Decorative Sofa Throw £19.99 at Homescapes This heart pattern throw is the ideal way to bring a pop of the playful motif into your living room ideas, or at the end of a bed.

While the heart pattern may not traditionally be screaming 'festive', we'd actually beg to differ. The red and white colourway is one that we've been seeing a lot in recent trends like Wonkacore.

Therefore, if you're on the fence about it, dare we say that IKEA heart bedding is actually perfect to accompany a cosy Christmas countdown – or any of these alternative buys we've given you, for that matter.