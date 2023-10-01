We're calling it: Wonkacore is the home decor trend set to dominate this festive season

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Deck the halls, because there's a festive new trend on the horizon that we predict is set to be the 'it' trend of all trends this Christmas – and its foundation? Everything candy-inspired.

In fact, we think it's one that's come as timely as ever, ahead of the release of the new movie iteration of our favourite chocolatier. Have you guessed it yet? That's right: this year we're diving headfirst into the Wonkacore home decor trend (also synonymous with the Candycore trend) unapologetically for the Christmas season.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Wonkacore home decor trend

'We're predicting a Candycore craze this Christmas!' starts Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

'After a year dominated by the colour pink it's only right we round off the year with a trend that heavily includes, you guessed it – pink and as we head into the Christmas season we see it entwined with a festive red.'

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

This candy stripe motif is one that we've seen primarily pop up in many of our favourite homeware retailer's Christmas collections, thus bringing us to coin the term, Wonkacore as a nod to the Wonka movie's December release.

'The Candycore trend is inspired by a sugary fantasy world filled with lollipops, candy canes and gumdrops, and with the upcoming release of the film featuring the most iconic candymaker of all, I think we'll see this trend take centre stage this season,' confirms Dayna.

We imagine this is a trend that we'll see high and low in Christmas living room decor ideas or hallway decorating ideas alike.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Commenting further on the trend, Katie Derry, brand marketing manager at George Home says, 'Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a candy stripe, but in anticipation of this year's Wonka release it's a theme we're enjoying more than ever!'

'At George Home, we're a big fan of striped bedding and this year's pink and red iteration is the most Wonkacore yet; bold, bright and festive with an additional frilled edge it's the perfect addition to any interior style and sweeter than chocolate itself.'

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Cox & Cox's Holiday Christmas collection follows suit as well as the look is 'all about bringing back childhood excitement and memories,' says Danielle Le Valliant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

'It perfectly complements the Wonkacore trend, which celebrates everything quirky and whimsical. The look is inspired by the grand American houses that we see in movies, where everything is a little over the top and oversized.'

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

How to bring Wonkacore into your home this Christmas

There are many ways to bring the Wonkacore touch into your home without having to overthink it. Whether it's a tablescaping addition, decorating a Christmas tree, to Christmas wall decor, you can dip your toe into the trend worry-free.

Dayna starts, 'Due to the popping colours entwined in the trend, it's super easy to incorporate it into your existing home decor, from little touches on a table setting like striped napkins and candy-shaped candle holders (ideal for tablescaping) to gorgeous little peppermint tree decorations, or candy-inspired wall art.'

'If you don't already have a traditional red and white scheme, it's easy to add a subtle candy stripe here and there by opting for a softer red and pairing the decor with biscuit tones for a more sophisticated feel, dropping the silver,' advises Danielle.

'Or, if you're looking to make less of a splash, the candy man says you can with a cushion, towel or even just a Christmas bauble,' concludes Katie.