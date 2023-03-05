Survey reveals that this is the ultimate thing Mums want this Mother's Day

New research conducted by Dreams found that Mother's Day is the most popular day for Brits to make breakfast in bed for a special someone.

The trayscaping trend is one that always resurfaces around Mother's Day, and it's no surprise as to why it's so popular considering that Dreams (opens in new tab) found that 53% of Mums admitted they would love to receive breakfast in bed on this day of celebration, while 57% of Mums claimed it was the ultimate act of love and kindness.

And they're right – what screams 'I love you' more than waking up to breakfast in bed specially prepared for you by a loved one? Well, that's if you're not greeted by a chaotic mess in the kitchen post-brekkie, but we suppose it's the thought that counts.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Brittain)

We asked some of the lovely Mums from the Ideal Home team to comment on whether they'd be one to fancy breakfast in bed, to which they all agreed. Ideal Home's Editor in Chief, Heather Young, even added that 'breakfast in bed should also cover the clean up afterwards.'

So if you really want to show some love to a special woman in your life, remember cleaning as you go is one of the things people with always clean kitchens do.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Despite breakfast in bed being a 'yes' for over half of Mums, 37% agreed they would rather skip on the gesture, dubbing it messy because of all the crumbs, and honestly, we don't blame them. We wouldn't want to get food on our best duvet covers either.

But do you know what helps more or less eliminate that problem? Trays. In fact, 87% of Mums revealed that having a sturdy tray to be served breakfast in bed in would change their mind about the loving gesture.

So, here are our picks of trays from different price points so you can enjoy breakfast in bed this Mother's Day in style and without the hassle.

Our pick of trays to serve breakfast in bed this Mother's Day

KLIPSK Bed Tray £9.00 at IKEA (opens in new tab) Hailing in from our favourite flat pack furniture store, this bed tray from IKEA doesn't disappoint. It comes in black, grey, and white and its foldable legs make the tray easy to store without taking up extra space. (opens in new tab) Oak Wood Folding Bed Tray £55.00 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Currently a bestseller at John Lewis, this beautiful wooden tray is sure to add a touch of natural elegance to any setting. Fold the legs down for use when reclining with breakfast in bed, or fold them up to serve on a flat surface. (opens in new tab) Whitewashed Rattan Breakfast in Bed Tray £100.00 at The White Company (opens in new tab) This one's definitely on the pricier side. Equipped with versatile storage and serving accessory, this tray handcrafted from natural rattan sports a stunning whitewashed finish.

Of course, the options are endless, so search for trays to your heart's content. If you've been considering picking up some Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, it might be worth taking a look at some trays as well while you're at it if you want to kill two birds with one stone.

And one final reminder: remember to clean up the kitchen post breakfast in bed Mother's Day celebrations. Happy trayscaping.