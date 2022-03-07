Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon – 10 lovely buys that will make her smile

Prime member or not, these Mother’s Day gifs on Amazon will be sure to make her smile from ear to ear this year. Plus, they’re super convenient for you – especially if you’ve left things until the very last minute and are relying on next day delivery.
Whether your Mum enjoys spending her Saturdays gardening, or perhaps she loves anything and everything personalised? We’ve handpicked a range of gifts for all types of Mums, and we’ve listed them below for you to have a browse. You know your Mum best, so choose something that you think she will love and you can even get it delivered straight to her door along with a gift note. From your usual ‘safe bet’ gifts of flowers, scented candles and prosecco to a personalised cushion and a new portable radio for her to listen to whilst pottering, we’ve thought of everything she’d like to open this Mother’s Day.
Get prepared as Mother’s Day is coming around fast (27th March) and before you know it, it’ll only be a few days away. Don’t settle for supermarket flowers and a box of chocolates this year, as we all know she’s worth way more than that! These gifts below aren’t just for Mums, but they’re more than fit for Step Mums, Grandmas or any other special person in your life.
Make this year a Mother’s Day to remember after last year’s celebrations were cancelled (thanks, lockdown!). You can shop Amazon’s Handmade gift section for Mums yourself, or scroll below for all our handpicked favourites.
10 best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon that are lovely and unique
1 Roberts Revival Petite Compact DAB+/FM Portable Radio: £98.48 at Amazon
Mum will LOVE this portable radio, whether for using to listen to music as she gardens or keeping up with affairs as she works from home. It’s nice and compact so would look great atop a desk or on a kitchen windowsill, and it can connect to her phone via Bluetooth so she can play whatever she wants through Spotify or Apple Music. It comes in a total of six colours, including light blue, orange, mustard and more.
2. All Occasions Tulip Selection Hand-Tied: £23.99 at Amazon
Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day more than a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and this bunch will be delivered to your Mum for free. Tulips are the ultimate spring flower in our opinion, and they will be sure to brighten up her home. A total of 40 stems will be carefully packaged and delivered to her front door, and you can add a gift note to say they are from you.
3. Manta Makes Personalised This Mummy belongs to Cushion: £22.95 at Amazon
How lovely is this personalised cushion from small business Manta Makes? Put your own stamp on it and include your name (and your siblings’ names, too), and Mum will love it. Whether she has a favourite seat in the living room or it’d look great on an armchair in her office, we think she’ll treasure this forever. It also arrives stuffed and easy for her to style. It’s wrapped in a linen-like fabric for a luxe look.
4. Clearwater Hampers Store The Afternoon Tea Delights Hamper: £34 at Amazon
If your Mum loves afternoon tea, then why not bring it to her this year? This hamper is complete with all of the sweet treats she needs to enjoy afternoon tea at home (or in her garden, weather permitting). It’s thoughtfully packaged making it impressive to open, too, and inside she’ll find everything from tea to jam, macaroons, biscuits, fruit cake and even handmade clotted cream fudge. All you need to add are the sandwiches, scones and fresh clotted cream.
5. Paper Amor The Day You Became My Mummy Print: £16 at Amazon
This lovely print would make a special gift for a new Mum, or a Mum of little ones. Personalise it with names, dates and it will show the alignment of the starts on the day she gave birth to her bundle of joy. She can choose her own frame, to match her home decor, and she’ll treasure it for years to come.
6. Pomchick Store Personalised Name Kitchen Linen Apron: £19.90 at Amazon
Whether your Mum loves to bake or she spends her Sundays tending to her immaculate garden, she will love this personalised apron. It’s complete with pockets so that she can carry stuff around with her as she moves around the house, and it’s made from linen to make it soft to wear. Made by a small, family-run business in London, there are three colour options available: pink, cream or grey. How lovely!
7. Freixenet Prosecco Wine Gift Set: £19.99 at Amazon
For any prosecco-loving Mum, this gift will be a winner. It comes with a mini bottle of Freixenet, plus a matching glass. She’ll also get a scented candle, too, as well as two rose-shaped bath bombs. This gift set is a total bargain for less than £20, so it’s great if you’re on a budget but want to treat Mum.
8. RyddeligHome Store White Donut Vase:
£24.98 £19.53 at Amazon
For a Mum who loves her home decor, this donut vase is bang-on-trend for minimalist, modern or Scandi-style homes. She can fill it with pampas grass or her Mother’s Day flowers, and it’s on sale! It’s 100% ceramic, so rest assured it screams luxury.
9. No23 Candles and Gifts 28 or 56 hinching high scented soy wax melts: £9.99 at Amazon
These vegan and cruelty-free wax melts will be sure to impress Mum, but makes sure she has a wax burner before you buy them. Otherwise, we’ve got plenty of home fragrance recommendations she will love. They come in a pack of 28 or 56, wrapped in recyclable packaging ready for her to open. The pack comes with a range of scents for her to mix and match, and they say to use 2-3 melts at one time, so she’ll take a good while to get through all of these.
10. Vemacity Store Highball Glasses Set:
£20.99 £19.99 at Amazon
If your Mum loves a cocktail (or four), then this is the Mother’s Day present for her. Included in this gift set comes two highball glasses that are perfect for long cocktails or for enjoying a G&T, as well as rose gold straws, a stirring spoon and a stylish jigger to help her measure. Alternatively, they’re also great glasses for enjoying iced coffee. A true bargain!
Otherwise, if you’d prefer to buy your Mum a larger gift, such as a kitchen appliance or some home tech, you can check out our recommendations when it comes to the best stand mixers to help her bake, the best smart speakers for listening to the radio, calendar reminders and more… and we can even recommend the best coffee machine so that she can get her caffeine fix from home.