Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon – 10 lovely buys that will make her smile

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prime member or not, these Mother’s Day gifs on Amazon will be sure to make her smile from ear to ear this year. Plus, they’re super convenient for you – especially if you’ve left things until the very last minute and are relying on next day delivery.

Whether your Mum enjoys spending her Saturdays gardening, or perhaps she loves anything and everything personalised? We’ve handpicked a range of gifts for all types of Mums, and we’ve listed them below for you to have a browse. You know your Mum best, so choose something that you think she will love and you can even get it delivered straight to her door along with a gift note. From your usual ‘safe bet’ gifts of flowers, scented candles and prosecco to a personalised cushion and a new portable radio for her to listen to whilst pottering, we’ve thought of everything she’d like to open this Mother’s Day.

Get prepared as Mother’s Day is coming around fast (27th March) and before you know it, it’ll only be a few days away. Don’t settle for supermarket flowers and a box of chocolates this year, as we all know she’s worth way more than that! These gifts below aren’t just for Mums, but they’re more than fit for Step Mums, Grandmas or any other special person in your life.

Make this year a Mother’s Day to remember after last year’s celebrations were cancelled (thanks, lockdown!). You can shop Amazon’s Handmade gift section for Mums yourself, or scroll below for all our handpicked favourites.

10 best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon that are lovely and unique