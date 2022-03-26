We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Etsy’s trend expert predicts a big ‘trayscaping’ trend for Mother’s Day 2022, and it truly couldn’t be easier to try at home. A beautifully styled tray for breakfast in bed is a classic Mother’s Day gift that you can personalise for the mother figure in your life.

Mother’s Day celebrations have of course been somewhat hampered over the last couple of years due to the Ghastliness. Last year, nearly half of us (43%) didn’t spend Mother’s Day with our mums but plan to this year, and 65% of us say we want to make it really special.

This home decor trend will do just that.

Trayscaping trend

Dayna Isom Johnson from Etsy predicts that many of us will be taking extra special care and consideration when putting together a breakfast in bed tray this Mothering Sunday. If you can’t deliver your mum breakfast in bed, some flowers or a selection of treats arranged on a tray still makes for a lovely present.

‘Just in time for Mother’s Day, there’s a new trend we’re about to see everywhere: trayscaping,’ Etsy trend expert Dayna tells us. ‘While many have embraced tablescaping – or even ‘picnic-scaping’, a popular choice for outdoor gatherings amid restrictions – over the last few years, trayscaping is all about elevating a classic breakfast in bed to create a memorable dining experience right at home.’

Any kind of ‘scaping’ is always harder than it looks, so we’d suggest heading to Pinterest or Insta for inspiration. The main thing is to have fun with it, using different objects of varying heights and shapes.

Try a posy vase of flowers cut from the garden, a glass of fresh orange juice and a handwritten menu for breakfast. Or a new mug filled with steaming coffee, a scented candle, a personalised napkin, and some granola with yoghurt and honey.

Head to Etsy to browse their range of trays, whether your mum would like something with scalloped edges or a more sleek and modern look. Etsy trend expert Dayna’s top tip for trying the trayscaping trend is not to go overboard.

Video Of The Week

‘Quality over quantity is key to avoiding an awkward and impractical spread,’ Dayna says. ‘While you’ll need to include the essentials – like dishware, cutlery, and a mug – I recommend adding just a handful of small, yet impactful, additional details to make your trayscape really pop without it feeling cluttered.’

With a bit of luck, you’ll end up with something as practical as it is beautiful. Left things till the very last minute? We have rounded up ten lovely Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon.