5 places to never put a wardrobe in a bedroom, according to feng shui and interior designers

Unless you're a fan of the 'student-chic' pile-of-clothes-on-the-floor look, then a wardrobe is a pretty essential piece of furniture for our bedrooms. But they can be cumbersome and in some spaces overwhelming, so knowing the right spot for bedroom wardrobe ideas, as well as the places to never put a wardrobe, will help create a relaxing sleep space while providing a storage solution too.

And it's not just from a design and aesthetics point of view that we want to know the places to never put a wardrobe, as getting their location wrong in a bedroom layout from a Feng Shui position can negatively affect your sleep too.

Jan Cisek, FSSA, MSc, a Feng Shui consultant with over 40 years of experience explains, 'A wardrobe is an important piece of bedroom furniture but placing it in the wrong location can lead to both practical inconveniences and aesthetic imbalance. From a feng shui perspective, wardrobe positioning can also impact the energy flow of the room, influencing well-being and sleep quality.'

These are the places to never put a wardrobe in your bedroom, so you can sleep easy knowing your clothes are stored neatly and that the energy of the room is positive and relaxing too.

1. Over the bed

The first of our places to never put a wardrobe is above a bed. Although it can often be seen as a great use of space, having storage directly above your head as you sleep, is not great for energy flow, as Jan explains.

'Overhead wardrobes, particularly those installed directly above the bed, can create a sense of heaviness and psychological pressure, making the sleeping area feel cramped and oppressive. In feng shui, this setup is believed to generate an unsettling energy, potentially leading to disturbed sleep and a subconscious feeling of unease.'

Lucy Mather, Interiors Expert at Arighi Bianchi comments, 'Keeping wardrobes to the wall and not overhead means you’ve got plenty of free wall space left for headboard ideas, favourite artwork, and other bedroom accessories such as mirrors.'

2. Opposite the bed

'Designing the perfect bedroom can be tricky,' explains Megan Baker, design expert at My Fitted Bedroom, 'if your wardrobe is in the wrong place, it can negatively impact the overall flow and aesthetic of the space, making it feel cramped and cluttered.'

'Size and placement are key factors to consider and one such poor placement choice for a wardrobe is along a wall that interferes with the room’s natural flow, such as directly opposite the bed in a small bedroom.'

'This can make the room feel cluttered and visually overwhelming, particularly if the wardrobe has mirrored doors. Make sure there’s enough room between the bed and the wardrobes so that doors can be opened fully to access the contents and ensure maximum functionality.'

'If the wardrobe does have to go opposite the bed, built-in wardrobes with sliding doors are a brilliant option for compact bedrooms as you don’t need to take into account the extra space needed when the doors are open, as opposed to a wardrobe with traditional hinged doors.'

'Placing a wardrobe directly opposite the bed can create a balanced effect in a larger room, but is often not ideal in smaller rooms, where opting for this layout can lead to a visually cluttered or cramped feel, as well as impeding the walkway around the bed,' adds Lucy.

But Jan explains that from a feng shui perspective, 'Placing a wardrobe directly opposite the bed is generally not an issue unless it has large, mirrored doors. According to feng shui principles, mirrors reflecting the bed can disrupt sleep by overactivating energy in the room. Additionally, they can reflect light during the night, potentially interfering with melatonin production and affecting sleep quality.'

3. Near the door

The next of our places to never put a wardrobe is too close to the bedroom door.

Megan says, 'A wardrobe placed too close to the entrance, or in a position that obstructs doorways or key walkways, can make the room feel overcrowded and restrict movement, particularly in smaller bedrooms.'

'Fitted wardrobes should never be positioned where they create awkward corners or limit access to other essential furniture, such as bedside tables or drawers. The placement should always enhance the functionality of the space, rather than restricting usability.'

Jan adds, 'Positioning a wardrobe too close to the entrance can obstruct the natural flow of movement into the room, making the space feel cramped and unwelcoming. This can also lead to an imbalance in energy flow, creating a sense of restriction rather than relaxation.'

'A better alternative is that wardrobes should be placed along a side wall, leaving ample clearance for the entrance to remain open and inviting,' he says.

4. Next to a window

'I would generally avoid placing a wardrobe near the window or directly in the path of natural light, which can make the room feel darker and more closed-off,' comments Lucy.

Megan agrees, adding, 'Certain placements should be avoided for wardrobes to ensure optimum practicality and aesthetic impact. One of the worst places to install a fitted wardrobe is too near to windows. This can block all-important natural light, which in turn makes the room feel darker and less spacious. It can also make the space feel unbalanced and visually heavy.'

5. In the centre of the room

Lucy says, 'Lastly, avoid placing the wardrobe in the centre of the room or where it might obstruct access; you want your wardrobe to feel like a functional yet attractive piece of furniture rather than an obstacle.'

Jan adds, 'A wardrobe should be positioned for optimal use of space, ensuring that it does not obstruct movement or disrupt the energy flow in the room. Poorly placed wardrobes can make the space feel cluttered and inefficient, making everyday use more difficult.'

'Instead, place the wardrobe in a way that maximises bedroom storage without blocking pathways or creating an imbalance in the room. Built-in wardrobes can be a great option for making the best use of available space.'

FAQS

Where is the best position for a wardrobe?

'The key to deciding the best place for a wardrobe in a bedroom is balancing functionality with aesthetics,' says Lucy. 'The best position will depend on both the layout of your room and your personal needs and preferences, but as a general rule of thumb, there are a few prime spots that offer both practicality and aesthetic appeal.'

'Sitting the wardrobe against the longest wall allows it to blend seamlessly into the space without overwhelming the room, while also providing easy access to clothes without blocking natural light or impeding movement.'

'Another good option is to position a wardrobe adjacent to the doorway, provided there’s enough space to accommodate it. This allows for quick access to clothing as soon as you enter, which can be practical, especially if you frequently change outfits, but you’ll need to ensure the wardrobe doesn’t obstruct the door or make the room feel cramped.'

'Corner placements work well for freestanding wardrobes, especially in rooms with an irregular layout, utilising space that might otherwise go unused and giving the room a more defined layout. The wardrobe feels tucked away yet still accessible and placing it in a corner won’t disrupt the flow of the room.'

'The best spot will ultimately depend on the room’s size, layout, and your personal style, but these placements can help ensure both practicality and a visually balanced design.'

Jan adds, 'From a feng shui perspective, a wardrobe should be placed along a solid wall to create stability and support. Ideally, it should be positioned in a way that maintains an open and harmonious flow of energy. If space allows, fitted wardrobes that integrate seamlessly with the wall provide the best option.'

Can you put a freestanding wardrobe in a small bedroom?

Lucy says, 'Yes, with careful planning, a freestanding wardrobe can fit perfectly into a small bedroom while still offering the necessary storage space.'

'Choose a wardrobe that fits the size of the space,' adds. 'Look for pieces that are slimmer and more vertical, rather than wide bulky wardrobes; that way you can maximise on vertical storage without taking up too much floor space.'

But Megan says, 'Fitted wardrobes are often the best choice for small bedrooms, as they can be tailored to fit the exact dimensions of the space. Unlike freestanding wardrobes, which can leave gaps and wasted space, fitted wardrobes utilise every inch efficiently, from the floor right up to the ceiling. This helps keep the room tidy and uncluttered while offering plenty of storage.'

Katerina agrees, saying, 'I recommend going for a built-in option, but if that’s not a possibility, then there are a couple of important things to consider before buying a freestanding wardrobe. It’s best to go for a slimline design and it would also help if it has sliding doors. Choosing a light colour or perhaps even an option with mirrored doors will help to visually enlarge the room.'

