Cream bedroom ideas – beautiful ways to nestle in neutrals

Decorating a neutral bedroom is all about making the most of layering and textures – team different shades and tones with varying fabrics, like washed linen bedding with wool blankets. There’s a host of cream bedroom ideas that will help you create a soothing, restful retreat.

Just because you want to stay neutral doesn’t mean you can’t add interest; try using a printed wallpaper for subtle energy, or introduce or other soft colours like dove grey or dusty pink for a pleasing understated combination.

For a cool cream statement, why not invest in gorgeous modern cream bed, or choose a fabulous French-style snooze machine with a top-quality linen headboard. Whether it’s a luxurious carpet, painted walls, right-on rugs or all-cream everything, we’ve got cream bedroom ideas covered below.

Cream bedroom ideas 2020

1. Make the bed the main focus

For clean, modern cream bedroom ideas you can’t go wrong with pairing a sleek cream bed with soft grey furniture and contemporary pendant lighting. Add in the odd copper or rose gold accessory for extra glamour.

2. Plump for a plush carpet

There’s nothing quite as luxurious as sinking your feet into a sumptuous deep-pile carpet. Pair with a statement feature wall for extra creamy oomph.

3. Work with understated wallpaper prints

Who said cream was boring? Add life to cream walls by using a printed wallpaper. Geometrics are perfect for the new decade, and are easily paired with other prints and coloured headboards for a vibrant cream bedroom look.

4. Pick up your paint brush

One of the easiest cream bedroom ideas, or the most effective way of making a big cream statement, is painting the walls a lovely neutral colour; try painting the skirting and picture rail in the same shade for a really impactful look.

Dulux has a host of lovely cream paint colours, we love the Natural Calico shade for a warm, inviting finish.

5. Bring in boho accessories

Inject a little California dreamin’ vibes into your bedroom with fringed or tasselled accessories. The Raj Tent Club has some lovely Moroccan pieces, while Maisons du Monde, Anthropologie and Zara Home are also great places to look for bohemian-inspired soft furnishings.

6. Add some ooh-la-la with French-style furniture

For super-chic cream bedroom ideas look to a French influence and you’ll always be on the right path to timeless yet trendy. Choose a stylish French-inspired bed with a cream linen headboard and match the style with your bedside tables and drawers.

Try Loaf, the French Bedroom Company or Feather & Black for some lovely options. Add a dose of snuggly cool with a faux sheepskin rug for further cream cool.

7. Rug up with fabulous floor-fillers

Bring an all-neutral room to life with creamy printed rugs, from geometrics to Berber styles.You’ll find a great selection at the likes of Cox & Cox, La Redoute and Dunelm.

8. Go for all-cream everything

Tackle a cream room with gusto, and choose everything in differing cream tones, from the bedding, sheets, cushions and pillows through to accessories like vases, books and even rattan furniture. Zara Home and H&M Home are both fab places to start creating your everything-cream haven.