Sleep soundly every night – save an exclusive extra 6% off your dream Bensons for Beds purchase

With us all (more or less!) settled into the new year, this is the perfect time to reconsider your sleep environment. Is your mattress and bed set up as comfortable and supportive as it can be? Do your wardrobes and storage stick out like a sore thumb? Or maybe you’re looking for something to fill the awkward gap at the bottom of your bed, like a bench or ottoman.

Whatever it is you need, when looking for bedroom furniture, one stop you should always make is Bensons for Beds. Offering beds, mattresses and more for over 70 years, this British brand is truly a home-grown favourite.

To help you achieve the bedroom of your dreams, Bensons for Beds is offering Ideal Home readers an exclusive 6% off any and all purchases made online via our discount code - yes, even on top of any sale prices.

Our top picks from Bensons for Beds

While the brand offers an impressive selection of bedroom furniture, the most important thing to get right is the bed and mattress. Here are a few options worth considering, especially with the exclusive 6% we have on offer right now.

Luella Ottoman Bed Frame This bed frame truly does it all: style and functionality, wrapped up in a luxurious finish. We love a statement headboard and this one not only has wings on either side, adding the perfect extra touch of cosy that you never even knew you needed, but also includes ambient lighting on the top edge, for seamless background lighting. The bed frame is an ottoman storage design, so you’ll have integrated, easy-access storage for extra linens, clothes or seasonal items. The design comes upholstered in a choice of two printed velvet fabrics, Grey and Navy, timeless shades to suit any scheme. With its sprung slatted base, this bed frame ensures both comfort and support, and it comes with a 5-year guarantee, giving you peace of mind for years to come.

Slumberland Air 6.0 Memory Mattress The exclusive Sensaform 7 Zone Pressure Relieving AIR Memory Foam used by Slumberland is tailor-made for ultimate support and pressure relief, thanks to how it conforms to the unique shape of your body. The AIR channels mean the mattress is 5 times more breathable than a standard memory foam mattress, and the fabric has been treated with Temperature+, which keeps your body temperature regulated and your skin hydrated, no matter the season, while the AIR's Pro-bio treatment helps prevent allergens. If your partner tosses and turns, you will remain undisturbed, thanks to 1,500 mini and 1,050 full-height individually adapting pocket springs, that offer support throughout the night. There’s an 8-year guarantee on this mattress, and you don’t even need to flip it, simply rotate once a fortnight for the first six months and then once a month from then on using the integrated handles. Slumberland Air 9.0 Memory Mattress Like the AIR 6.0, this model features a luxurious design with the mattress conforming to the unique shape of your body to delivers superior support and pressure relief. Again, you can expect incredible breathability and a cooler sleep surface thanks to the clever integrated AIR channels and Temperature+ fabric. Of course, allergens aren’t a worry either, as the the AIR's Pro-bio treatment, a natural deterrent, helps prevent allergens, so you can rest worry-free. If you have a restless sleeper beside you, the Slumberland AIR 9.0 will prevent you from being disturbed, as it utilises an impressive 2,000 mini and 1,050 full-height individually adapting pocket springs, to offer unparalleled support. The dynamic reinforced edge support improves durability, minimises the chances of rolling off, and means you can utilise the entire width of the mattress. Tempur Pro Plus Smartcool Mattress You’ve no doubt heard of TEMPUR before, but this is the most adaptive mattress they’ve developed yet. The brand promises a combination of cutting-edge technology and pure comfort, with TEMPUR® Advanced Material for their best ever pressure relief and support across your entire body. The SmartCool Technology™ will help you stay cool and fresh throughout the night, as it’s been designed to tackle excess body heat and offer a truly refreshing sleep experience. There’s outstanding motion absorption, too, with the Dynamic Support Technology which creates the perfect balance of support and ease of movement. Care couldn’t be easier, as the QuickRefresh mattress zip-off top cover can be thrown into your washing machine, and you don’t need to flip the mattress, just turn when required. The 10-year guarantee included shows just how confident the brand is that you’ll be happy with your investment for years to come.

