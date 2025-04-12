Argos is now selling an air bed for under £12 – if you're hosting guests this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, you'll want this sale on your radar

If you're thinking ahead to Easter Bank Holiday weekend and wondering where you'll sleep the guests you have coming to stay, Argos has the answer, and one solution is currently under £12.

Yep, this weekend Argos has 25% off selected air beds, and that means inflatable mattresses, such as the Bestway Flocked Air Bed, are now on sale for just £11.25.

Bestway Flocked Air Bed £11.25 at Argos One of the most affordable air beds on the market just became an even better buy.

Now I know what you might be thinking, an air bed doesn't scream hotel-level luxury for your guests. But the new generation of air beds is far more comfortable than you might think.

The Ideal Home team tested multiple options when compiling our guide to the best air beds on the market, and this affordable blow-up mattress really impressed our reviewers with its robust build.

Its price is also incredibly hard to beat. Even at full price, this air bed is only £15 for a single, £20 for a double, and £30 for a king-size. And thanks to that 25% saving, prices are currently slashed even further.

The only caveat is that if you don't already have a hand or foot pump (and you don't have the lung capacity of an Olympic athlete), you will want to buy a pump to make inflation easier.

Luckily, the Bestway Foot Pump is only £6, but you could also splash out and opt for the Bestway Flocked Air Bed with Mains Pump that simply plugs into an electrical socket for inflation.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, if you want to treat your guests to a little more comfort, Argos also has double-height air beds included in the sale. These offer a higher sleep surface so they're easier for guests to get up from, more support, and better insulation from the ground.

Shop alternative air beds

Quick and easy inflation Bestway Flocked Air Bed with Mains Pump £20.25 at Argos Who has time to inflate an air bed when there's Easter egg hunts to plan? For around £8 more than the budget Bestway model, this option plugs into a mains electrical socket to take the legwork or breathwork out of inflation. Great for kids Intex Kidz Travel Bed with Hand Pump £26.25 at Argos If you have little ones coming to stay, or you're taking the kids to visit relatives this weekend, this inflatable kids' bed is a great idea. Suitable for kids aged between 3-6 years, it features a raised surround to reduce the likelihood of rolling out of bed. Double-height Intex Double Inflatable Camping Air Bed £63.75 at Argos For added comfort, opt for a double-height air bed that will offer better support, a higher sleep surface, and better insulation from the cold ground. Our testers found this type of double-height air bed far more comfortable for longer stays.

We found all of these air beds offered a good night's sleep for a few nights during testing, but if you have guests staying longer, adding one of the best mattresss toppers, such as the memory foam Panda Topper over your air bed can make your guests stay even more comfortable, or upgrading to one of the best sofa beds.

Whether you're living room camping or heading into the great outdoors this Easter, there's no doubt this particular Argos sale is perfectly timed.