A bedroom with plaster pink walls and a bed with a cream headboard
(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)
I've been a die-hard decorative bed cushion fan since I was in my teens. Every morning from age 13 to 30, I've spent a couple of minutes styling the cushions on my bed and never regretted a second. For the last decade, I've assumed this was the norm for most adults, particularly those with a fondness for home decor, so imagine my shock when I discovered half of the Ideal Home team are anti-decorative bed cushions when it comes to dressing a bed.

'I don't put any on my bed because it would be too much of a hassle for me personally to put them on every morning and take them off every night. Also, where do you even put them during the night? I don't have that kind of space, I'm afraid,' explains Room Decor Content Editor, Sara Hesikova.

'It's a hard no for me on my bed, or a bed that is used daily,' Renovation Editor, Sarah Handley, answers when I ask her.

I'll admit that as I've grown busier (and gained a partner), the number of cushions and styling formula has been streamlined down to two matching cushions. But, in my opinion, a bed doesn't look made without them. Plus, I love the ritual of making and unmaking my bed each day.

White bedroom with grey headboard and hanging plants above bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Holly Cockburn, our Kitchen and Bathroom Content Editor agrees saying 'I love having cushions, and controversially love the routine of taking them on and off everyday.'

I love the texture and warmth that cushions can add to a bedroom, and I do count myself lucky that I've managed to convince my (sceptical) partner of their merits and rope him into the morning styling routine. Some of our team have not been so lucky.

'My partner has resolutely banned decorative cushions because he says they're pointless,' says Molly Cleary, our Kitchen Appliance Editor. 'I'd have them if I could, I think they can help spruce a bedroom up, and it's fun to mix and match them with your bedding!'

I second Molly, they are fun, but I want to know what you think. Am I wasting precious time and money? Or are they a little luxury, no bedroom is complete without?

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

