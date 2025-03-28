I've been a die-hard decorative bed cushion fan since I was in my teens. Every morning from age 13 to 30, I've spent a couple of minutes styling the cushions on my bed and never regretted a second. For the last decade, I've assumed this was the norm for most adults, particularly those with a fondness for home decor, so imagine my shock when I discovered half of the Ideal Home team are anti-decorative bed cushions when it comes to dressing a bed.

'I don't put any on my bed because it would be too much of a hassle for me personally to put them on every morning and take them off every night. Also, where do you even put them during the night? I don't have that kind of space, I'm afraid,' explains Room Decor Content Editor, Sara Hesikova.

'It's a hard no for me on my bed, or a bed that is used daily,' Renovation Editor, Sarah Handley, answers when I ask her.

I'll admit that as I've grown busier (and gained a partner), the number of cushions and styling formula has been streamlined down to two matching cushions. But, in my opinion, a bed doesn't look made without them. Plus, I love the ritual of making and unmaking my bed each day.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Holly Cockburn, our Kitchen and Bathroom Content Editor agrees saying 'I love having cushions, and controversially love the routine of taking them on and off everyday.'

I love the texture and warmth that cushions can add to a bedroom, and I do count myself lucky that I've managed to convince my (sceptical) partner of their merits and rope him into the morning styling routine. Some of our team have not been so lucky.

'My partner has resolutely banned decorative cushions because he says they're pointless,' says Molly Cleary, our Kitchen Appliance Editor. 'I'd have them if I could, I think they can help spruce a bedroom up, and it's fun to mix and match them with your bedding!'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I second Molly, they are fun, but I want to know what you think. Am I wasting precious time and money? Or are they a little luxury, no bedroom is complete without?

Let us know in the comments below.