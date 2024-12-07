Can you wash a duvet in a washing machine? It's a yes, but you'll need to follow this expert guidance

If you're hoping to give your guest bedding a quick spruce before having any visitors to stay this Christmas, you might be wondering if you can wash a duvet in the washing machine. In short, as long as the label on the duvet states that it is machine washable you should be able to pop it in the washing machine.

When washing a duvet as a rule of thumb you can put any duvets made from with synthetic fillings or natural materials, like down, in a washing machine. But if you invested in one of the best duvets always double-check the care instructions first as this can vary.

Just because many duvets can be put into the washing machine doesn't mean you can just lob them in the drum and whack them on a normal wash. Bedding experts have shared three things you need to consider if you're planning to wash a duvet in a washing machine.

1. Check you have the right washing machine

If you're wondering if you can wash a duvet in the washing machine in your home you'll have to check the size of your washing machine.

'Be mindful that your washing machine’s capacity will determine how efficiently it cleans your duvet,' says Katy Roberts, washing machine expert at AO.com. 'For example, with a double or king-size duvet, you’ll need at least a 9kg drum to ensure you don’t damage either your duvet or washing machine.'

You should be able to find out the capacity of your machine by searching online. Once you know it's big enough to handle your duvet, you're good to proceed.

2. Choose the right detergent

When learning how to wash a duvet in the washing machine, it's important to select the right detergent. 'If you can fit your duvet into your washing machine, then wash it using a non-bio (enzyme free) detergent, using a third of the usual amount that you would use for a normal laundry load,' say Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of scooms.

There are plenty of mild detergent options available on Amazon. Products that are marketed for wool and cashmere are a pretty safe bet, as these are formulated to be really gentle.

'Avoid using fabric softeners as they can mess around with your duvet fibres and reduce its breathability,' Katy from AO.com advises.

3. Select your cycle

There should be a recommended temperature cycle in the care label. It's always best to stick to stick to these guidelines to protect the duvet filling.

'Use cold or warm water depending on the duvet’s care instructions and add an extra rinse cycle to ensure all detergent is removed, especially for thick or down-filled duvets,' Polya Petrova, a cleaning expert at Fantastic Services advises.

40°C is the maximum recommended temperature for washing a duvet in a washing machine.

'In order to protect your duvet fibres, you should really be washing it at either 30°C or 40°C,' Katy says. 'Make sure you check the care label for any feather or down duvet as some may require 30°C on a delicate cycle.'

You'll need to ensure your duvet is completely dry before putting it back in a duvet cover. If most of it is dry but the corners still feel a little damp, we recommend using one of the best dehumidifiers to help finish the process.

After washing and drying your duvet, leave the door of the machine open to let fresh air circulate. This will help to stop your washing machine from smelling.

Our favourite machine-washable duvets

FAQs

How often should you wash your duvet in the washing machine?

'Try to wash your duvet once every six months,' Katy Roberts from AO.com advises. 'Though if you have allergies or pets to consider, try upping this to once every three to four months.'

Six months is the ideal amount of time to be washing your duvet, but if not, the experts recommend at least once a year. Maintaining a hygienic sleep set-up is really important, so aside from cleaning a mattress, learning how to wash a duvet in the washing machine is the next best thing you can do.

Can you wash a 13.5 tog duvet in a 7kg washing machine?

If your washing machine has a 7kg capacity, Katy says that it's best to err on the side of caution when it comes to washing a 13.5 tog duvet.

'Typically speaking, a 7kg drum will be too small for a 13.5 tog duvet – particularly if this is a double or king size. Try to avoid this where possible, as this can lead to uneven washing or perhaps damage your duvet and washing machine.'

This does make it learning how to wash a duvet in the washing machine a little more tricky. We recommend airing it out frequently - this helps to deodorise and refresh - and when it needs a clean, taking it to a dry cleaners.