Are you using your electric blanket wrong? Experts explain this common mistake, and how to fix it

It's still cold outside, and there's more snow forecast, so if you're the owner of an electric blanket you might want to keep it securely fastened to your bed for a bit longer.

However, bedding experts warn that we could be making one simple mistake in how to use an electric blanket; namely, not knowing whether an electric blanket should go under or over our mattress protector.

This can have a big impact, as even if you've invested in one of the best electric blankets your budget allows, using it incorrectly could mean you're not getting as much warmth from it as you should be.

Our bedding experts also say that getting the layering order of your bedding wrong could pose a potential safety risk. So without further ado, let's find out the answer.

Does an electric blanket go under or over a mattress protector?

Does an electric blanket go under or over a mattress protector? 'Your mattress protector should go under an electric blanket, not over it,' say Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of bedding brand scooms.

'A mattress protector should go under an electric blanket, not over it,' agrees Assunta Trano marketing director at electric blanket manufacturer Dreamland. 'The correct layering order should be the mattress first, followed by the mattress protector, then the electric blanket'.

Whether you're using a luxury underblanket such as Dreamland's Snowed In Dual-Control Heated Mattress Protector or a budget option like the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket, it seems like the answer is unanimous; an electric blanket goes over a mattress protector, not under.

But, why should an electric blanket go above your mattress protector and not below?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'Placing your mattress protector directly on the mattress and beneath the electric blanket ensures that the protector is doing its job of protecting your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens, without interfering with the heat distribution of the blanket,' explain Emily and Jonathan.

'This setup also helps maintain the safety and effectiveness of the electric blanket, as most are designed to function optimally without an additional layer directly on top of them.'

'Mattress protectors are designed to shield the mattress from spills, dust, and allergens, while electric blankets are meant to provide warmth,' agrees Assunta Trano. 'Placing a mattress protector over an electric blanket can trap heat, potentially causing overheating and reducing the blanket’s efficiency'.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Holly Castle, product manager, at electric blanket manufacturer Slumberdown offers one last confirmation, saying 'Electric blankets should generally be placed directly on the mattress or on your mattress protector if you are using one.'

'To ensure both comfort and safety, always check the instructions provided with your mattress protector and any electric blanket you’re using,' Holly adds.

And should you be using a mattress protector? Yes, whereas you'll likely only be using an electric blanket on your bed during the winter months, a mattress protector is necessary all year round.

That's because a protector safeguards your mattress from sweat, stains, and allergens. So if you don't already own one, adding one of the best mattress protectors on the market to your bed should definitely be on your to-do list.

After all, once you've invested in the best mattress your budget allows, you want to keep it in tip-top condition for as long as possible.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Of course, the caveat to our expert's advice is if you're using a heated throw rather than an electric blanket. Whilst a heated throw would never go under your mattress protector, it also isn't something you'd layer over your bedding in the same way.

Instead, a heated throw is designed for cuddling up under on the sofa, although you could also use it as a throw on your bed, and snuggle under it when you're sitting up reading. Dreamland's Luxury Heated Throw or the Dreamland Hygge Days Luxury Faux Fur Warming Throw are two of my top choices from the heated throws I've tested and loved.

So if you've now sorted out how to stay warm in bed during the next cold snap, adding a heated throw to your sofa could be the next well-being upgrade you need. Have you already invested in this winter warmer?