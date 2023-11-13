The Dusk Black Friday sale has started - it's the ultimate place to shop designer dupe bedding

If you've not heard about Dusk, you need to catch up stat. If you're looking for luxury White Company style and quality bedding, without the eye-watering price tag, Dusk delievers in spades. As if they need to make their offering any more appealing they've also just kicked off their Dusk Black Friday deals.

When it comes to Black Friday bedding deals, we'll be honest and sale The White Company Black Friday deals are the holy grail. However, as they haven't yet arrived we're more than happy to fill our shopping baskets with Dusk bedding which has been discounted by up to 70% for Black Friday.

However, it's not just their luxe designer dupe bedding that is on offer, you can also snag some stunning pieces of furniture. Here is our round-up of the best of the Dusk Black Friday deals that we're adding to our online basket stat.

Dusk Black Friday sale

Dusk offers everything from bedding to pillows, to throw cushions and dining chairs. In the sale, you can score up to 50% off all items.

However, it gets even better, you can get an extra 20% off everything on the site, including what is in the sale with their code BFSale. All you need to do is pop the promo code in at checkout.

Twilight Cushion Cover Navy Was £15, now £3 If you really are just looking for that affordable update to make a bedroom look expensive, these are a bargain £3! It really doesn't get much better than that. We love their sumptuous quilted look.

While Black Friday itself is still to come, we don't imagine you'll get discounts that are better than this even then – so what will you be picking up in this Dusk sale?