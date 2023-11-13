The Dusk Black Friday sale has started - it's the ultimate place to shop designer dupe bedding
Be sure to shop the bargains on their stylish items before they're gone
If you've not heard about Dusk, you need to catch up stat. If you're looking for luxury White Company style and quality bedding, without the eye-watering price tag, Dusk delievers in spades. As if they need to make their offering any more appealing they've also just kicked off their Dusk Black Friday deals.
When it comes to Black Friday bedding deals, we'll be honest and sale The White Company Black Friday deals are the holy grail. However, as they haven't yet arrived we're more than happy to fill our shopping baskets with Dusk bedding which has been discounted by up to 70% for Black Friday.
However, it's not just their luxe designer dupe bedding that is on offer, you can also snag some stunning pieces of furniture. Here is our round-up of the best of the Dusk Black Friday deals that we're adding to our online basket stat.
Dusk Black Friday sale
Dusk offers everything from bedding to pillows, to throw cushions and dining chairs. In the sale, you can score up to 50% off all items.
However, it gets even better, you can get an extra 20% off everything on the site, including what is in the sale with their code BFSale. All you need to do is pop the promo code in at checkout.
The brand's dark navy Sloane 3 Seater Sofa is currently down from £699 to £469 – a significant saving of £230. That's a saving to sit pretty on
This sleek black Aria Console Dressing Table which, at the moment, is £60 off, at £179 down from £239. This multi-tasking table will look amazing in a hallway or bedroom.
The Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed, which, in the King size, is typically on sale for £499. It is already reduced to £319 in the sale, and goes down in price to £255 (!) with the extra 20% off of bedroom items. This is an absolute steal for such a chic-looking ottoman bed frame, which comes with plenty of storage underneath.
If you're looking to refresh your bedding this Milos duvet cover is down from £50 to £20 for a double. In an on-trend pink stripe, it's the perfect way to add a hint of colour to your bedroom.
Why not add a little affordable luxury to your sleep routine with a silk pillowcase reduced from £44 to £30. Silk bedding can improve your sleep, and it's also great for your skin which is a win win.
If you really are just looking for that affordable update to make a bedroom look expensive, these are a bargain £3! It really doesn't get much better than that. We love their sumptuous quilted look.
While Black Friday itself is still to come, we don't imagine you'll get discounts that are better than this even then – so what will you be picking up in this Dusk sale?
