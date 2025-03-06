Does your fitted sheet keep coming off your bed? I've found a £7 solution that will put a stop to it for good

If you're wondering why your fitted sheet won't stay on your bed, you're not alone.

Although I remain convinced fitted sheets are one of the greatest inventions of the 21st Century, they're not without their problems, and corners pinging off the edge of the mattress in the night is one of them.

But fear not, there is a solution, and it doesn't necessarily mean investing in expensive new sheets. Instead, these £6.99 sheet straps from Amazon could be the answer to your bedtime woes.

Felly Bed Sheet Straps £6.99 at Amazon These clever elasticated straps clip onto your fitted sheet to hold it in place.

Also known as sheet clips, sheet fasteners, and even sheet suspenders(!), a sheet strap is a budget-friendly solution to the problem of a badly fitting fitted sheet, and it's one Ideal Home's Content Editor Sara Hesikova swears by.

'After getting a new mattress a couple of years ago that's thicker than my previous one, I struggled with getting my fitted sheets on – and even more importantly, keeping them on,' says Sara.

'The corners of my fitted sheet would continuously be slipping off, and I'd need to rearrange them. But these suspender-style Amazon sheet grips have solved this issue for me. It's a bit of a workout getting them on but once they're on, they stay put – as does my sheet. At last!'

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

Even better, this solution is super affordable. There are all sorts of different sheet straps you can buy, but the one thing they have in common is that they're usually under £10. That's generally a lot cheaper than investing in a new fitted sheet.

However, it is still well worth understanding why your fitted sheet is struggling to stay on your bed in the first place. This way when you do come to look for where to buy new bedding, you can get this purchase right.

Why won’t my fitted sheet stay on my bed?

I asked three sleep experts to explain the most common reasons a fitted sheet keeps pinging off a mattress, and thankfully all of them are easily solvable.

1. Make sure your sheet matches your mattress size

‘Firstly, check you're using the right sheet size for your mattress,' says Josie Towells, Senior Buyer at bedding brand DUSK. 'If you're trying to squeeze a double sheet onto a king-size bed, it will not stretch properly over the corners and will therefore pop off during the night.'

'If your fitted sheet is continuously slipping off your mattress, then the most likely reason is that it's too big for the bed,’ agree Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of bedding brand scooms. ‘To prevent this, you should always choose a fitted sheet that corresponds to the size of your mattress.'

So if you have a double mattress you'll need to buy a double-sized fitted sheet. If you have a king-sized bed then you'll need a king-size fitted sheet.

(Image credit: Future/Mary Wadsworth)

2. Get the sheet depth right

'Another potential issue could be that your mattress is thicker than average, and the sheet is not deep enough,’ explains Josie. ‘Modern mattresses are often much thicker due to extra layers of memory foam, meaning that standard sheets will not fit correctly.'

'Standard fitted sheets are designed for mattresses with a depth of 30cm or less,’ explain Emily and Jonathan, ‘whilst deep fitted sheets are better suited for mattresses between 30 and 40cm. Ensuring the correct fit and depth will help keep your sheets securely in place.'

Most retailers sell two sizes of fitted sheets; standard and deep fit. Just make sure that you measure your mattress depth first before shopping for sheets.

3. If you add a mattress topper, you'll need a deeper sheet

Perhaps you've recently bought one of the best mattresses and its depth is different to your old mattress, but you might also have added one of the best mattress toppers to your bed. If so, this will also increase the depth of your sleep surface, so again you’ll need a deep fitted sheet rather than a standard depth.

‘If you use a mattress topper or protector, keep in mind that the extra depth may cause fitted sheets to pop off the corners more easily,’ confirms Ruth Welton at bedding specialists Soak & Sleep. To prevent your fitted sheet from coming off, make sure your sheet size matches the overall depth of your mattress plus your topper.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

4. Consider the age of your fitted sheets

'Another thing to consider is the age of your sheets,’ shares Josie. ‘If you've had them a while, the elastic may be worn and have lost its ability to hold successfully around the corner of your mattress.'

‘Over time, the elastic edging can lose its grip meaning it's less likely to stay snug against the mattress,' agree Emily and Jonathan. 'If your fitted sheet is the right size, but still comes loose, it may be time to replace it with a new one that has a stronger elastic hold.'

If you think it's time to bite the bullet and invest in some new bedsheets, these are three of our top recommended retailers.

Dunelm Fitted Sheets From £3.00 Affordable fitted sheets in a range of sizes, depths, and materials. M&S Collection Fitted Sheets From £7.00 Standard and extra deep fitted sheets in a wide range of sizes. John Lewis Fitted Sheets From £8.00 A wide range of fitted sheets for all types of mattress.

5. Are you a fidgety sleeper?

'Finally, it may be that you are a wriggler in your sleep,' says Josie. 'Lots of tossing and turning during the night can cause your fitted sheet to pull off the corners of your mattress, leaving a tangled mess in the morning.'

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Alongside making sure your fitted sheet matches your mattress size and is the right depth, 'investing in high-quality fitted sheets with durable elastic bands' is the best solution for keeping fitted sheets from coming off, according to Emily and Jonathan of Scooms.

However, if you've already invested in expensive fitted sheets and don't want them to go to waste, those £6.99 Amazon sheet straps are another great solution. 'For extra security, sheet straps can help make sure that your bedding stays in place,' agree Emily and Jonathan.

Have you had this annoying problem with your fitted sheets?