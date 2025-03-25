My hay fever keeps me up all night, but this quiet air purifier has me sleeping like a baby — and it’s currently on sale for just £40

As an allergy sufferer, I know an air purifier is key to a hay fever-free day. But as both myself and my husband also suffer from the sniffles and blocked noses at night, I’ve struggled to find an air purifier quiet enough to aid a symptom-free sleep… until now. Enter the Russell Hobbs Mini Aroma Air Purifier from Amazon! And it’s currently on sale for the Amazon Spring Deal Days event.

Yes, while I could shout about the best air purifiers until the cows come home, I’ve tested enough to learn that not all air purifiers are created equal. But with its whisper-quiet noise level, timer function, three speed settings, and even an integrated diffuser pad to add your favourite sleep-inducing essential oils, I’ve never slept as well as I have with this Russell Hobbs air purifier in my bedroom.

Russell Hobbs Mini Aroma Air Purifier Was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This bedroom air purifier is a must-have for spring and summer and is currently a bargain price. I have the white colourway, which has also been discounted to £42.99 for Amazon's Spring Deal Days event. This deal will only run until 31st March, though, so you'll need to be quick.

First and foremost, the Russell Hobbs bedroom air purifier is a surefire way to help you sleep with hay fever - and I can vouch for that. It’s specifically designed for medium-sized rooms up to 12m2 and offers a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 100 m³/h, and advanced 3-layer filtration that effortlessly captures up to 99.95% of airborne allergens, including pollen and dust.

It also offers either a 2, 4 or 8-hour timer so you can decide whether you want to keep it on all night or just for a few hours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Since testing it out for myself, I’ve opted to keep it on all night, and I’ve slept right through with no sniffly midnight wake-ups and no stuffy nose in the morning. My husband, who suffers from severe hay fever symptoms (especially in March and early April), has also noticed that his eyes have become less and less itchy with each passing day.

But that’s not all. The sleek Scandi design is a standout feature in my eyes, and I’ve found it easy for what could be an eyesore appliance to blend into my bedroom decor (which is more than I could say for the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier I tested recently, which offers a rather divisive design).

However, what I love most about this bedroom air purifier is just how silent it is. Although I’m used to the hum of appliances as one of Ideal Home’s experts for all things home tech, my husband is extremely sensitive to night noises and has to have complete silence to fall asleep.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

In fact, we’ve never found an air purifier that we’ve been able to keep on all night, as he’s always had to turn it off - sometimes after just ten minutes. But the hum of the Russell Hobbs Mini Aroma Air Purifier is so insignificant that the decibel meter on my phone couldn’t even detect it. Yes, it’s that quiet.

If you find that essential oils help you sleep better , this air purifier also comes with an aromatherapy function to create a calming sleep environment. Just add a few drops of your favourite scent to the integrated diffuser pad to circulate in your bedroom as you sleep.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

So far, I’ve been using this NEOM Feel Good Vibes Essential Oil Blend from Amazon, but I have my eyes on the NEOM Bedtime Hero Essential Oil Blend from Amazon to boost my sleep quality even more.

The only thing I will say is that the lights on the top are a little annoying if you need a pitch-black bedroom to fall asleep (like myself). But I managed to solve this problem by laying a sock over the controls, making sure not to make an air purifier mistake and covering the vents at the top in the process.

Plus, who can argue with this price point? Even at its recommended RRP of £49.99, this bedroom air purifier is considerably cheaper than other options on the market - but the 20% reduction for the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is the cherry on top.

Shop similar air purifiers for bedrooms

If you're looking for some more deals this week, make sure you check out our Amazon Spring Deal Days hub for all of the discounted goodness.