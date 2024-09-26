IKEA’s new toadstool covers might be made for kids - but we're a little obsessed with this new magical range

IKEA new children’s collection SKOGSDUVA has everything we wish we could have had in our own childhood bedroom. The range is all about transforming everyday items into magical buys and it seriously delivers on imaginative children's bedroom ideas.

The new home collection focuses on encouraging kids (and adults) to be playful at home - we already love IKEA's playroom ideas but we’re obsessed with SKOGSDOVA's innovative ways of stirring our imaginations. Available to shop instore and online from 1 October, I think of it as dopamine decor for children.

SKOGSDUVA kids collection

The Toadstool Stool Cover (£5) is by far the highlight in my options. For just £5 this cute little cover will turn a boring old IKEA stool into a toadstool. Easily removable, they are machine washable and complete child-proof. However, we'd be lying if we said we hadn't considered for a moment investing in one of these covers ourselves to add as a cute little footstool in a living room.

Another stand is the shaped cushions (from £9.50). Decorated like giant flowers and logs - much like the toadstools - it brings a 3D element to the room. They're perfect for perking up a kids bed or piling up in a cosy reading corner.

Classic cuddly toys and bedding round off SKOGSDUVA to complete the magical woodland look.

‘Embedding play in the daily routines of families is an easy way of adding some playfulness into everyday life,' Says Maria Törn, Range Area Manager Children’s IKEA.

'With SKOGSDUVA we wish to inspire families to bridge the gap between wants and musts in those routines by incorporating play and storytelling.

‘Here, a pillow is also a log, a bathrobe can turn you into a lynx, and the duvet cover can inspire the bedtime story, making bedtime something to look forward to.’

Honestly, who wouldn't want to come home to story time, perched on a toadstool?

Focused on family, £1 of every sale will be donated to the UK’s Baby Bank Alliance which provides essentials to families in need.

