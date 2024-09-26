IKEA’s new toadstool covers might be made for kids - but we're a little obsessed with this new magical range
IKEA's making magic for kids and adults alike
IKEA new children’s collection SKOGSDUVA has everything we wish we could have had in our own childhood bedroom. The range is all about transforming everyday items into magical buys and it seriously delivers on imaginative children's bedroom ideas.
The new home collection focuses on encouraging kids (and adults) to be playful at home - we already love IKEA's playroom ideas but we’re obsessed with SKOGSDOVA's innovative ways of stirring our imaginations. Available to shop instore and online from 1 October, I think of it as dopamine decor for children.
SKOGSDUVA kids collection
The Toadstool Stool Cover (£5) is by far the highlight in my options. For just £5 this cute little cover will turn a boring old IKEA stool into a toadstool. Easily removable, they are machine washable and complete child-proof. However, we'd be lying if we said we hadn't considered for a moment investing in one of these covers ourselves to add as a cute little footstool in a living room.
Another stand is the shaped cushions (from £9.50). Decorated like giant flowers and logs - much like the toadstools - it brings a 3D element to the room. They're perfect for perking up a kids bed or piling up in a cosy reading corner.
Classic cuddly toys and bedding round off SKOGSDUVA to complete the magical woodland look.
‘Embedding play in the daily routines of families is an easy way of adding some playfulness into everyday life,' Says Maria Törn, Range Area Manager Children’s IKEA.
'With SKOGSDUVA we wish to inspire families to bridge the gap between wants and musts in those routines by incorporating play and storytelling.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘Here, a pillow is also a log, a bathrobe can turn you into a lynx, and the duvet cover can inspire the bedtime story, making bedtime something to look forward to.’
Honestly, who wouldn't want to come home to story time, perched on a toadstool?
Focused on family, £1 of every sale will be donated to the UK’s Baby Bank Alliance which provides essentials to families in need.
However, if you don't have an IKEA nearby or can't wait until the 1st Oct, we've rounded up a couple of our other favourite playful kid's room pieces from the high-street.
Turn bathtime into playtime with this fun and funky towel. With your very own dinosaur friend, daily tasks such as bath and bedtime can become far more playful.
By making your strorage soloutions fun, every aspect of the room becomes play. This lion basket is perfect for storing toys or even laundry - turning this chore into a game may even encourage the kids to get involved.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to plant crocus bulbs - fill your winter and spring gardens with these stunning blooms
Plant crocus bulbs in 6 easy steps
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The best plants to forage for a stunning autumn wreath, according to a gardening expert
Here’s how to make sure your autumn wreath looks its beautiful best
By Kayleigh Dray
-
What is dark boho? The moody interiors trend making plum purple autumn's new 'it' colour
Don't be afraid to embrace your dark side...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
8 ideas for playroom walls that are fun, playful but also practical for little ones
How to make the most of the playroom walls and bring the whole space to life
By Sara Hesikova
-
IKEA playroom ideas – 7 ways to use affordable flatpack furniture to maximise storage and your little ones’ playtime
How to turn KALLAX units and more into a magical play space
By Sara Hesikova
-
6 small playroom ideas – how to create the maximum amount of fun for your children in a minimal space
No space? No problem – the clever solutions to help you maximise your kids' play area
By Sara Hesikova
-
Playroom storage ideas – 8 ways to prevent your children's fun zone from becoming cluttered and chaotic
How to keep your kids’ playroom as uncluttered and organised as possible
By Sara Hesikova
-
5 hidden toy storage ideas – how to make tidy up time quick and easy at the end of a busy day
How to store and organise your children’s playful mess for a neat and tidy family home
By Sara Hesikova
-
29 small children’s bedroom ideas to make your kids’ tiny space stylish and functional without being cluttered
Make the most of your little one’s petite space with these easy steps and swaps
By Tamara Kelly
-
34 toy storage ideas to prevent a cluttered living room and a messy play area
These are the best ways to create an organised and clutter-free family home
By Tamara Kelly
-
10 ultimate budget nursery buys you need that cost less than £25
These affordable nursery must-haves are all essential for new parents
By Annie Collyer