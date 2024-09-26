IKEA’s new toadstool covers might be made for kids - but we're a little obsessed with this new magical range

IKEA's making magic for kids and adults alike

A display of the SKOGSDUVA collection, Featuring mushroom toadstool stool covers, table and chairs, green grass style rug, bed with nature themed bedding and cuddly toys
(Image credit: IKEA)
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

IKEA new children’s collection SKOGSDUVA has everything we wish we could have had in our own childhood bedroom. The range is all about transforming everyday items into magical buys and it seriously delivers on imaginative children's bedroom ideas.

The new home collection focuses on encouraging kids (and adults) to be playful at home - we already love IKEA's playroom ideas but we’re obsessed with SKOGSDOVA's innovative ways of stirring our imaginations. Available to shop instore and online from 1 October, I think of it as dopamine decor for children.

Soft toys of owls, otters and an arctic fox resting on log cushions and been bags. White poppoms are hanging from fake trees and the ceiling.

(Image credit: IKEA)

SKOGSDUVA kids collection

The Toadstool Stool Cover (£5) is by far the highlight in my options. For just £5 this cute little cover will turn a boring old IKEA stool into a toadstool. Easily removable, they are machine washable and complete child-proof. However, we'd be lying if we said we hadn't considered for a moment investing in one of these covers ourselves to add as a cute little footstool in a living room.

Another stand is the shaped cushions (from £9.50). Decorated like giant flowers and logs - much like the toadstools - it brings a 3D element to the room. They're perfect for perking up a kids bed or piling up in a cosy reading corner.

Classic cuddly toys and bedding round off SKOGSDUVA to complete the magical woodland look.

Children's bedroom decked out in SKOGSDUVA collection.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘Embedding play in the daily routines of families is an easy way of adding some playfulness into everyday life,' Says Maria Törn, Range Area Manager Children’s IKEA.

'With SKOGSDUVA we wish to inspire families to bridge the gap between wants and musts in those routines by incorporating play and storytelling.

‘Here, a pillow is also a log, a bathrobe can turn you into a lynx, and the duvet cover can inspire the bedtime story, making bedtime something to look forward to.’

Honestly, who wouldn't want to come home to story time, perched on a toadstool?

Focused on family, £1 of every sale will be donated to the UK’s Baby Bank Alliance which provides essentials to families in need.

However, if you don't have an IKEA nearby or can't wait until the 1st Oct, we've rounded up a couple of our other favourite playful kid's room pieces from the high-street.

John Lewis Kids' Dino Hooded Towel, Blue/multi
John Lewis Kids' Dino Hooded Towel, Blue/multi

Turn bathtime into playtime with this fun and funky towel. With your very own dinosaur friend, daily tasks such as bath and bedtime can become far more playful.

Habitat Lion Rope Kids Storage Basket
Habitat Lion Rope Kids Storage Basket

By making your strorage soloutions fun, every aspect of the room becomes play. This lion basket is perfect for storing toys or even laundry - turning this chore into a game may even encourage the kids to get involved.

Giraffe Soft Toy
Giraffe Soft Toy

You can't have play without toys and this giraffe soft toy is adorable. The perfect accompalice to snuggle up with over autumn.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

