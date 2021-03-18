10 cute Easter wreaths for spring 2021 – as inspired by Stacey Solomon

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Searching for an Easter wreath to hang on your front door this spring? Smart idea! Since this Easter (and last Easter, if we remember rightly) have been SO different from other years, it’s time to start thinking out of the box to celebrate this occasion while in lockdown. Easter wreaths, much like Christmas versions, are made for displaying on your front door, to wow your neighbours and brighten up the days of those who pass by. You could also use these finds to hang above a fireplace or as a centrepiece on a dining table, just pop a candle in the middle for an easy statement piece. Some Easter wreaths come wrapped with lights, for enjoyment even at nighttime whether you are hanging on your front door or in your garden. Because Easter isn’t just about chocolate eggs and daffodils, clearly.

Stacey Solomon, one of our favourite Instagrammers and Loose Women star, had the bright idea of creating her own Easter wreath to hang inside her home a few weeks ago, which inspired us to find a few picks that you can buy online. For those of us who aren’t as creative as we would hope, keep scrolling.

Related: 20 easter decorating ideas to inspire

See below for 10 cute easter wreaths you should have on your front door in 2021 – some of them are suitable for summer use, too, so you needn’t take them down after the 5th of April. Get in early for your pick of the best Easter wreaths, and to allow for longer delivery times. From Not on the High Street finds to Lights4Fun buys, here are all of the Easter wreaths we are loving for 2021.

10 cute Easter wreaths to buy for spring 2021

1. The Chicken and The Egg Natural Egg Easter Wreath – £24 at Not on the High Street

This Easter wreath features authentic looking eggs, wrapped inside a twig-like frame, stuffed with faux grass and with soft feathers for an added touch. It’ll look the part on your front door or your Easter table, and you can use it again next year. The kids will love it, too – the eggs are so life-like with speckles on them. It’s also from a small business which is aptly named The Chicken and the Egg.

Buy now: The Chicken and The Egg Natural Easter Egg Wreath, £24, Not on the High Street

2. 55cm Lavender Wreath – £34.99 at Lights4Fun

Not just for Easter, this lavender wreath will put a spring in your (front door) step. It’s bursting with faux foliage and flowers, not just lavender, and since it’s artificial it won’t make your home smell. Use it on your front door to wow your neighbours, or atop your mantle to spruce up your space inside. There’s definitely no need to take it down after Easter weekend, too – you could leave it up until summer. Add some lights and you could pop it in your garden…

Buy now: 55cm Lavender Wreath, £34.99, Lights4Fun

3. 38cm Bunny Easter Wreath Micro Light Bundle – £29.99 at Lights4Fun

We think this sweet bunny-shaped wreath would look lovely in the kids’ nursery or playroom. It even comes with lights so you could temporarily use it as a nightlight. Pop it on a door or stand atop a shelf or chest of drawers, and you can reuse it for years to come. It’s made using woven faux and faux flowers and foliage, and shaped into a bunny with ears to make it look playful.

Buy now: 38cm Bunny Easter Wreath Micro Light Bundle, £29.99, Lights4Fun

4. Easter Felt Wreath – £30 at The White Stuff

This Easter wreath is a little different from others we are featuring – it’s made of felt so will need to be used indoors. Its soft construction means you can hang it within reach of the kids, or you could use it on your table and pop a lovely candle in the middle. Alternatively, hang it on an interior door for a dramatic effect.

Buy now: Easter Felt Wreath, £30, The White Stuff

5. Pippa Designs Easter, Spring And Summer Wreath – £54.40 at Not on the High Street

The clue is in the name that this wreath is not just designed for Easter use, but you can use it from now and throughout the summer. This handmade wreath is blooming with everything from small flowers to feathers, pine cones, artificial grass and even mini eggs – it will have your neighbours jealous, that’s for sure.

Buy now: Pippa Designs Easter, Spring And Summer Wreath, £54.40, Not on the High Street

6. Forsythia Wreath – £10 at Dunelm

If it’s a smaller Easter wreath you are after, to make a little bit of a statement, then check out this one from Dunelm. It’ll add a pop of colour to an interior door or table, while you could also use it come autumn – that lovely mustard colour reminds us of leaves falling as much as flowers blooming.

Buy now: Forsythia Wreath, £10, Dunelm

7. 50cm Bunny Easter Wreath Micro Light Bundle – £34.99 at Lights4Fun

This grand Easter wreath is what we would love to have on our front door. It comes pre-lit, just like a Christmas wreath, and it’s covered in artificial foliage and dotted with white berries. The bunny has a bow around its neck and ears that are made of hessian. It looks very similar to Stacey Solomon’s homemade Easter wreath but requires a lot less effort from you.

Buy now: 50cm Bunny Easter Wreath Micro Light Bundle, £34.99, Lights4Fun

8. SarahJayHandmades Handmade Easter Bunny Wreath – £24 at Etsy

This cute pink wreath is decorated with pink mini eggs around a twig frame that has rabbit ears. With grapevine twisted around the frame for added effect, it’ll be sure to make a statement on your front door – that or it will look lovely in the kids’ room. Handmade so each and every one differs, it’s an easy way to add a pop of colour to your (otherwise boring) front door.

Buy now: SarahJayHandmades Handmade Easter Bunny Wreath, £24, Etsy

9. XUXI Easter Decorations With Lights – £6.51 at Amazon



Should you be on a budget, this Amazon Easter wreath is a steal. And, it reminds us of a certain famous rabbit. It comes in pink or blue, and you can use it indoors or out. It comes with LED lights included so you can use it to light up a room, your garden or your front door.

Buy now: XUXI Easter Decorations With Lights, £6.51, Amazon

10. WiryWordsUK Easter wreath – £11.70 at Etsy

We’ve found a personalised Easter wreath – just when you thought things couldn’t get any better. Personalise this to say your child’s name and hang it in their bedroom with pride. You can even choose the wire colour to suit their bedroom colour scheme! It has a lovely green frame which is wrapped with faux foliage to bring the outdoors in.

Buy now: WiryWordsUK Easter wreath, £11.70, Etsy

Will you be accessorising this Easter with a wreath? We hope we have inspired you to buy one from our list above…