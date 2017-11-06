Best Christmas advent calendars to make the most of the countdown

How is it almost that time of year again?! The Christmas countdown will be here before we know it, so stay ahead of the game by snapping up a fabulous advent calendar now

Gone are the days of cheap chocolate novelty advent calendars (thank goodness). These days, Christmas advent calendars are far more imaginative. We’ve been on the look out for the best advent calendars for this year, to make the Christmas countdown an even more enjoyable experience.

We’ve got something for everyone. In keeping with tradition we’ve got a classic chocolate advent for those with a sweet tooth – and we’ve picked only the finest chocolate truffles.

There’s a calendar to keep Lego fans happy and a beauty calendar that has zero calories, just gorgeous treats – ideal for those who like to be pampered. Not forgetting our other beloved family members – we’ve got an advent calendar for cats and dogs, too.

The best Christmas advent calendars 2018

Best LED lit wooden advent calendar – National Trust

Wooden advent calendars are is a popular choice. You can bring out year after year, and fill with them with treats of your choosing. Firstly, it allows you to be more imaginative with what’s revealed each day. It could be as simple as a handwritten happy daily mantra or even cracker jokes. If you want to stick with the tradition of chocolate, another great idea is to buy a tin of Quality Street or Heroes and pop them in each day.

This beautiful design is LED lit to enhance the 3D village scene with a warm glow.

Buy now: Wooden LED Advent Calendar, £40, National Trust Shop



Best budget beauty advent calendar – Next

The ideal beauty advent calendar is filled with all the top brands, but sadly this comes at a price. For those that don’t crave pampering products rather than chocolates we’ve found a more affordable beauty offering. Next is upping its game with the beauty ranges, so it’s only fitting they have a fabulous beauty advent calendar this year.

Buy now: Beauty Advent Calendar, £25, Next

Best luxury beauty advent calendar – John Lewis & Partners

This exclusive beauty advent is perfect for any beauty enthusiast. It’s filled with top brands such as Nars, Laura Mercier, Molten Brown, Clarins and many more – with a value well exceeding it’s price tag.

A beauty advent is particularly perfect for busy Mums leading up to the big day. For one, a luxury beauty product every day will help to keep them stay calm in the face of Christmas madness. And secondly, they’ll be so busy worrying about everyone else, don’t they deserve a treat?

Buy now: Beauty Advent Calendar, £165, John Lewis & Partners

Best chocolate advent calendar – Hotel Chocolat

If you’re going to keep it traditional with a chocolate advent calendar treat yourself to exquisite chocs! For that there’s Hotel Chocolat. This double design is our favourite this year. Whether you’re a couple opening the doors together, a parent and child duo or simply opening alone, having chocolate for breakfast and tea , it’s a winner.

Hidden behind each window you’ll find two truffles. Discover flavours such as Salted Caramel Cream, Gingerbread Praline and Raspberry Rush. Fear not they are alcohol-free, if you are sharing with the kids!

Buy now: Chocolate Advent Calendar For two, £26, Hotel Chocolat

Best Tea advent calendar – Teapigs

For someone who loves a brew, what could be better than a teabag advent calendar? Where better to get the finest tea than luxury tea brand Teapigs. The tea-rrific calendar features 24 different blends to see tea lovers through the countdown.

Buy now: Teapigs Christmas Tea Advent Calendar, £35, Teapigs

Best fabric bunting advent calendar – Not on the High Street

Add a touch of rustic country style to the countdown with this beautiful bunting. The charming design features 24 individually designed and embroidered fabric envelopes, ready for you to fill with personal messages and treats for each day. Bunting is a lovely way to add decoration, simply hangover a mantelpiece or hang zig-zagged on the back of a door.

Buy now: Letter Advent Envelope Bunting, £39.50, Lime Tree London at Not on the High Street

Best pet advent calendar – Pets at Home

Pets may not be just for Christmas, but these pet treats most certainly are! Have fun counting down the days with your furry friends by spoiling them with their very own advent calendar. Lily’s Kitchen has catered for both cats and dogs by creating two calendars filled with delicious morsels.

Making pets feel pampered is also a lovely way for children to bond with their pets, if you let them be in charge of dispensing the treats each day (under supervision of course).

Buy now: Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Advent Calendars for Pets, £10 each, Pets at Home

Best wine advent calendar – Aldi

This is the most affordable wine advent we’ve seen! Booze and good times go hand-in-hand during the festive period. This advent is a great way to enjoy a tipple in moderation, with each day revealing mini bottles of fine wine behind ‘wine windows’. We’re not suggesting you have to drink a bottle a day, but it’s a nice way to sample and collect new wines and also they make great little gifts to forward on.

The box contains a mix of red, white and rosé wine. This advent sold out fast last year, so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

In stores only: Wine Advent Calendar, £49.99, Aldi

Best LEGO advent calendar – John Lewis

Video Of The Week

Calling all Lego and Star Wars fans!! Forget sweet treats – for kids that love bricks and The Force, this is the ultimate Christmas countdown. Behind each door, a Star Wars-themed gift awaits. Expect MiniFigures, starships, iconic weapons and more.

Buy now: Star Wars Advent Calendar, £18, John Lewis



Be sure not to leave ordering your calendar too late, you don’t want to miss out on the fun of counting down to Christmas.