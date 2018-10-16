Matching festive nightwear is a 'thing'!

As Christmas Eve traditions go, putting on a brand-new pair of pyjamas has to be up there with putting out a mince pie and a carrot for Santa and Rudolph. And this year, some high street stores are taking the excitement up a notch with matching nightwear for the whole family!

Yes, it’s coordinating PJs all round this Christmas.

Will you be wearing Family Christmas pyjamas?

A good place to start is at Next, where there’s a choice of not one, not two, but SEVEN Family Christmas pyjama sets. Our personal favourite is this Mummy/Daddy/Little/Baby Sprouts range. Mums sport a ‘Sprout pout’. It’s a case of ‘Too many sprouts’ for Dads. The older kids protest ‘ I’m not eating sprouts’ while babies wear a romper adorned entirely in sprouts.

Sizes go from New born – 3 months; 9 months- 16 years to adult’s extra large.

Buy now: Sprout Pyjamas, from £10-£24, Next

Next is also responsible for these fabulous Christmas Penguin pyjamas. From ‘Emperor’ Daddy to ‘Empress’ Mummy versions, there’s a penguin PJ for the whole family!

Sizes go from 9 months – 8 years; 3 years – 16 years to adult’s extra large

Buy now: Monochrome Penguin Pyjamas, £10-£24, Next

Last Christmas Next gave us the gift of all-day lounging onesies. Even a dog jumper so your pet pooch get in on the action. We’ve been good all year – so we’re keeping our fingers crossed festive onesies are on the way!

Asda always delivers! This year the George range has a fantastic range of family festive pyjamas, to ensure the whole gang’s comfy on Christmas morning. Our favourite from the new bargain range are the fun and festive glittering slogan sets.

With ‘Naughty is the new nice’ and ‘Dear Santa can i explain?’ this set is bound to make the whole family smile.

Sizes go from New born to 3 months- 24 months; 2 years – 8 years to adult’s XX large

Buy now: Navy Glittering Christmas Pyjamas Sets, from £5-£8, George

Not strictly just for Christmas, this family set can be worn all year! Dad takes the role of ‘King of the remote’. Mum takes the ‘Queen of Prosecco’ crown. Little ones can choose between ‘Princess Unicorn’ and ‘Prince of chilling’

Sizes go from 12 months – 12 years; 3 years – 16 years to adult’s XX large

Buy now: Family Pyjama Sets, from £15- £26, M&Co

Sprouts is the theme this year it would seem. M&Co are getting in on the action with matching Big and Little sprout pyjamas for the whole family to co-ordinate.

Buy now: Brussel Sprout Pyjamas, from £15-£31.50, M&Co

One to watch from last year

If you’re after something at the budget end of the price spectrum, head to Home Bargains. Last year they came up trumps with a plaid set of pyjamas for traditionalists and Santa suits for a fun take on the trend.

This year’s haven’t been released yet. Last year the store was selling similar pairs from £5.99 for kids, £8.99 for adults.

What do you think of this matchy matchy trend? Will the whole family be joining in or do you find it all a little bit, well, creepy?

Answers in the comments box please!