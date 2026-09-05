It's back-to-school season, and while that might fill most children with dread, the parents among us will be (shush) quietly delighted. It's not that we don't love our kids, but it's been a long, sweaty summer, and it would be fair to say that not having to fork out for yet another club to keep our kids occupied, while we juggle work, housework and the rest, is a welcome relief.



With the prospect of reclaiming all that extra time and money, we can finally turn our attention to a slightly neglected area of our lives all summer - our homes. Yes, we might have been using our gardens and balconies loads, but step inside, and everything has become a little chaotic with all the comings and goings. So this monthly round-up of the best buys for £20 and under couldn't be more perfectly timed.



Every month, I have the enviable job of scouring all the high street stores and independents to find you the very best that £20 (or less) can buy you. Everything from vases to tableware, cushions and bedlinen, lighting and accessories is covered, and there's not a single thing on this list that I wouldn't personally buy myself.



This month, there's something for everyone - a smart new Black + Blum lunchbag from John Lewis for the new season, a beautifully colourful doormat from HugRug to perk up your doorstep and some oh-so-chic napkins from Primark that are an absolute steal at just £5 for two.



So consider this your first homework of term: make yourself a cuppa (biscuit optional), find somewhere comfortable to sit and take your time looking through the list below. And should you find something you love? Top marks go to you...

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