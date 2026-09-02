Ninja has a shiny new release for those looking to save on worktop space: the 3-in-1 CRISPI Microwave, Air Fryer & Oven (now available for £359.99).

It's the latest in a line of multi-hyphenate appliances which combine the two most convenient products in a kitchen: the speed of the best air fryers meeting the ease for reheating leftovers of the best microwaves.

Despite sounding great on paper, as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've so far been disappointed in the microwave/air fryer hybrids we've tried so far. Here's why I'm hoping this new iteration of the best Ninja air fryers is going to be the exception to the rule.

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If you own a Ninja air fryer already, you'll know that this is the brand to go for if you want to maximise cooking power. With temperatures up to 240°C, that certainly looks like an advantage that will carry over with this clever combination buy.

Though this is advertised as a 3-in-1 (air fryer, microwave, oven) there are actually a whopping 13 functions available on the interface of the appliance. Eight of those are for microwaving to your hearts content, and 5 of them will be very familiar to those who love their existing Ninja air fryer.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Those five settings are: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Air Roast, Air Bake and Air Broil (which is the American term for grill). I own the Ninja Double Stack and the high heat and power of the Max Crisp setting means it's never out of use in my household.

Using the microwave and air fryer elements separately is one thing, but the setting that has me most intrigued is Fusion Crisp. This button allows you to whip up 'fast meals with a crisp finish'.

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Once pressed, your device will begin by microwaving your food and then move onto auto finishing with air frying. That should, in theory, allow you to 'go from frozen to crispy in minutes'. If it works well, this should make this microwave air fryer the most time-efficient buy in your kitchen.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Another winning feature of the original Ninja Crispi is present within this new version too: the introduction of glassware to help with efficient meal prep. With a 5.2 litre capacity and a matching lid, it's perfect for saving on washing up. Capacity-wise, it can fit a 3kg chicken, according to Ninja, making enough food for up to eight people at a time.

Simply cook in it within the Crispi and then pop any leftovers straight into the fridge when you're finished. And though it doesn't come as standard, it looks as if you'll also be able to separately invest in a steamer lid too – perfect for veggies, rice, dumplings and more.

Though it was released today (the 2nd of September), Ninja will always send their products ahead of time to reviewers. At the time of writing, this 3-in-1 has already gleaned a 4.7 star rating from 160 user reviews, which is a promising sign.

Our review of this innovative new Ninja is currently in the works so that we can let you know whether it's Ideal Home approved for your home. Could you see this type of appliance working in your kitchen?