IKEA permanently slashes prices on hundreds of products – including these cult furniture buys

If you thought IKEA was already affordable, I have good news, as the Swedish retailer has just permanently slashed the prices of some of its most popular products.

Whether you're putting an IKEA DIY hack into practice or following the latest home decor trends on a budget, IKEA is undoubtedly a go-to brand for many in the interiors world. And now, IKEA is dropping the prices of its bestsellers ; it's become even more affordable.

With cult products such as the KALLAX shelving unit, HEMNES daybed and the retro DIVYLINGE chair all seeing a reduction in price, here’s everything we know about IKEA’s New Lower Prices, and how it can save you money this autumn.

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IKEA's New Lower Prices

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Officially launching on Friday 28 August this year, IKEA’S New Lower Prices are, as IKEA states, not a sale, but the new normal. They have rounded up everything from some of their most recognisable furniture designs to everyday essentials to make shopping from your home more affordable.

If you’ve been worried about rising energy costs , increasing food prices and the general cost of living, it is quite refreshing to see a brand committed to doing the opposite. New Lower Prices will be available both in stores and online. Here are some of the best deals I’ve spotted since the launch.

Whether you're giving your home an upgrade this autumn, sending a loved one off to university or moving home yourself, IKEA is helping to make furnishing a home more affordable. We can't fault that.

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