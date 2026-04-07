I've tracked down 12 of the best Mid-Century-inspired bedside tables to add timeless elegance to your bedroom

Some furniture styles seem to weather the ages, and Mid-Century Modern is one of them. Originally taking the design world by storm in the 1950's, this is one trend that's still going three-quarters of a century later.

It's a look that celebrates rich dark woods; think walnut, cherry wood, or mango wood, alongside polished chrome detailing, clean lines, and elegant curved forms.

Timeless yet contemporary, it's a style that works perfectly in the living room, but, in my opinion, it also makes for some showstopping bedroom design ideas. Imagine crisp white sheets, a dark wood bedframe, and a Mid-Century-style bedside table, and you have a bedroom that sums up understated glamour and luxe.

To help you get the look without trawling through the shops, here are twelve of the best Mid-Century bedside tables on my radar, including options from West Elm, Habitat, M&S, and more.

And, of course, you don't have to stop at the bedside table. If you're pondering where to buy a bed or where to buy a headboard, there are some great Mid-Century-inspired options available.

Pair your new bedroom furniture with one of the best duvet covers – I recommend some crisp white or soft off-white Egyptian cotton sheets, such as the M&S Egyptian Cotton 230 Thread Count Duvet Cover, or if you have the budget to push the boat out, the super luxe Hampton & Astley Egyptian Cotton 500 Thread Count Sateen Luxury Duvet Cover – and you'll have a boudoir you can't wait to escape to at the end of the day.

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