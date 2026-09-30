These days, you can get a novelty Christmas bauble in the shape of pretty much anything – and I do mean anything, everything from a greenhouse to a case of beer. I know, niche! But the one foodie Christmas decoration theme I’ve been seeing in pretty much every brand’s festive offering - from budget to luxury - are cheese Christmas baubles.

That’s right, we’re about to have one hell of a cheesy Christmas! Over the last few Christmases, foodie tree decorations have become a particularly popular Christmas decor trend. Everyone’s become keen to have a miniature version of their favourite food or snack on their tree – it’s one way to personalise your festive decor and reflect your interests through your chosen ornaments.

Cheese is, of course, loved by most – even I myself as a vegan am partial to a vegan cheese board. And a cheese board - or just large quantities of cheese - is something that most of us will treat ourselves to during special occasions like Christmas. It’s no surprise then that some of these cheesy decs are already selling out – the Glass Triple Cheese Tree Decoration from Harrods is already out of stock as is Argos’ single cheese with hat hanging Christmas ornament. Meanwhile, the John Lewis Curate & Collect Cheese Stack Bauble is currently in the retailer’s top 10 bestsellers.

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So if you, too, are a cheese enthusiast then I’ve rounded up 12 of the best cheesy Christmas ornaments that are still available to shop now.

Considering the high popularity of Marks & Spencer’s foodhall-inspired Christmas decorations and the viral sellout John Lewis’ Harry Styles felt mouse bauble, I predict most of these decs won’t hang around for long. So better snap them up fast!

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