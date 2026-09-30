Calling all cheese-lovers! Foodie cheese-themed baubles are 2026's unexpected Christmas decor trend – and they're selling out fast
Take your pick from our curated cheese board for your Christmas tree and beyond
These days, you can get a novelty Christmas bauble in the shape of pretty much anything – and I do mean anything, everything from a greenhouse to a case of beer. I know, niche! But the one foodie Christmas decoration theme I’ve been seeing in pretty much every brand’s festive offering - from budget to luxury - are cheese Christmas baubles.
That’s right, we’re about to have one hell of a cheesy Christmas! Over the last few Christmases, foodie tree decorations have become a particularly popular Christmas decor trend. Everyone’s become keen to have a miniature version of their favourite food or snack on their tree – it’s one way to personalise your festive decor and reflect your interests through your chosen ornaments.
Cheese is, of course, loved by most – even I myself as a vegan am partial to a vegan cheese board. And a cheese board - or just large quantities of cheese - is something that most of us will treat ourselves to during special occasions like Christmas. It’s no surprise then that some of these cheesy decs are already selling out – the Glass Triple Cheese Tree Decoration from Harrods is already out of stock as is Argos’ single cheese with hat hanging Christmas ornament. Meanwhile, the John Lewis Curate & Collect Cheese Stack Bauble is currently in the retailer’s top 10 bestsellers.
So if you, too, are a cheese enthusiast then I’ve rounded up 12 of the best cheesy Christmas ornaments that are still available to shop now.
Considering the high popularity of Marks & Spencer’s foodhall-inspired Christmas decorations and the viral sellout John Lewis’ Harry Styles felt mouse bauble, I predict most of these decs won’t hang around for long. So better snap them up fast!
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.