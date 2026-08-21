Yes, I know it’s only August, but M&S just released its cult foodhall-inspired Christmas decorations – and people are already going crazy for the cookies
If you wait, you might miss out
You might think it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But Marks & Spencer’s cult favourite foodhall-inspired Christmas decorations just went live this week, and they’re already flying off the shelves – with the cookies being everyone’s favourite.
I know, I know! It’s only August; it’s still technically summer – so why am I talking to you about Christmas already?! I don’t get to decide when new collections, products and the best Christmas decorations drop, so please don’t shoot the messenger. But I’m afraid that if you wait to shop these adorable decs until next month or even longer, then they might be gone.
Every year, these foodie decorations are an instant sellout success as soon as the M&S Christmas shop opens – but this year, the retailer is going live even earlier with a quiet drop of these iconic designs even ahead of the actual opening of the full Christmas shop. And yet, shoppers have managed to find their way to them, as the already-mentioned Cookies tree decoration is currently trending on the M&S website.
Last year, it was all about the Colin the Caterpillar bauble which quickly sold out. Sadly, this beloved design isn’t back this year, or at least not yet – there’s still a chance more designs will launch once the Christmas shop officially opens. Instead, M&S is selling a Connie the Caterpillar decoration this year, likely assuming most people have already got Colin last year and can now get Connie to have the full pair. And the attention to detail is impressive as the glass decoration comes boxed just like the dessert would.
These are all the foodhall-themed M&S Christmas decorations that I recommend snapping now while you still can so that you don’t have to regret missing out later.
Top picks
The M&S cookies are a beloved treat for many so it's not surprising that people are going crazy for them. Especially since the decoration is so well done, as a stack of tiny cookies is actually sitting in a transparent case that looks like the plastic bag they always come in.
As an avid cafetiere user - I have this Bodum cafetiere from Selfridges - this is actually the decoration design I'm most excited about. And I'm not alone in this as our Editor in Chief, Heather Young has already purchased hers.
Do you remember Marks & Spencer's viral Big Daddy pistachio-filled chocolate bar? For a period of time, my Instagram was flooded with people going into M&S shops trying to find it and then taste testing it. So it's only right this cultural moment got turned into a Christmas bauble!
No festive season is complete without some fizz - so why not put some on your tree, too?! This prosecco decoration also comes in a two-pack with oysters if that's something you like to indulge in.
Which one of these foodie M&S baubles is your favourite? Or are you waiting for the season to be a bit more appropriate for Christmas decoration shopping and more Christmas shops to open before committing?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.