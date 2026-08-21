You might think it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But Marks & Spencer’s cult favourite foodhall-inspired Christmas decorations just went live this week, and they’re already flying off the shelves – with the cookies being everyone’s favourite.

I know, I know! It’s only August; it’s still technically summer – so why am I talking to you about Christmas already?! I don’t get to decide when new collections, products and the best Christmas decorations drop, so please don’t shoot the messenger. But I’m afraid that if you wait to shop these adorable decs until next month or even longer, then they might be gone.

Every year, these foodie decorations are an instant sellout success as soon as the M&S Christmas shop opens – but this year, the retailer is going live even earlier with a quiet drop of these iconic designs even ahead of the actual opening of the full Christmas shop. And yet, shoppers have managed to find their way to them, as the already-mentioned Cookies tree decoration is currently trending on the M&S website.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

(Image credit: M&S)

Last year, it was all about the Colin the Caterpillar bauble which quickly sold out. Sadly, this beloved design isn’t back this year, or at least not yet – there’s still a chance more designs will launch once the Christmas shop officially opens. Instead, M&S is selling a Connie the Caterpillar decoration this year, likely assuming most people have already got Colin last year and can now get Connie to have the full pair. And the attention to detail is impressive as the glass decoration comes boxed just like the dessert would.

These are all the foodhall-themed M&S Christmas decorations that I recommend snapping now while you still can so that you don’t have to regret missing out later.

Top picks

Which one of these foodie M&S baubles is your favourite? Or are you waiting for the season to be a bit more appropriate for Christmas decoration shopping and more Christmas shops to open before committing?