Yes, it’s happened again! Yet another Christmas decoration has gone viral and sold out in a matter of days as a result. This time, it’s the John Lewis Harry Styles mouse Christmas tree decoration which was gone in 48 hours after dropping on the retailer’s website.

But if you missed out the first time around, fear not – I’ve got insider intel that a restock is coming at the end of this month. And while the felt bauble is currently out of stock in the John Lewis online Christmas shop, you might be able to find it in the physical Christmas shop at the John Lewis Oxford Street store which opened earlier this week.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The £8 felt mouse decoration doesn’t actually bear the pop star’s name per se but the heart-print jumpsuit - the very same that Harry Styles wore back in 2022 while performing at the Wembley Stadium - and the microphone in its hand makes The Enthusiast Felt Pop Star Mouse Tree Decoration unmistakeable.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

And the very enthusiastic Harry Styles fans went crazy for it, with TikTok posts about this Christmas bauble getting thousands of views. Content creator Charley King (@charleyking on TikTok) was one of TikTokers that posted about it and made it go viral as her video attracted over 16K likes and over 127K views. And that’s just one TikTok video of many – so it’s no wonder this little guy is already sold out.

Luckily, John Lewis has gone all out on the felt mouse decorations front this year. So if you missed out on the first drop of the Harry Styles mouse and can’t wait for the next drop to land (or miss out the second time, too), there are plenty of alternatives to go for instead. And they’re just as adorable, if not more.

Top John Lewis felt mice picks

John Lewis The Enthusiast Felt 80s Disco Mouse Tree Decoration £8 at John Lewis Inspired by none other than Elton John, the '80s disco mouse' is my favourite from this year's offering. And it's the one that I predicted would sell out first before Harry Styles came onto the scene. John Lewis Felt Mouse Initial Tree Decoration £10 at John Lewis Initial-adorned Christmas decorations always do well and tend to sell out fast since everybody loves the personalised element. And this initial-bearing mouse is currently the top seller in the John Lewis Christmas shop. John Lewis The Enthusiast Felt Rock Star Mouse Tree Decoration £8 at John Lewis I love Queen and Freddie Mercury. So if you or someone you know is a big fan of this iconic singer and performer, I'd recommend snapping this Freddie-inspired mouse asap. John Lewis Curate and Collect Felt Seamstress Mouse Tree Decoration £10 at John Lewis This year, there are a lot of felt animal decorations focused on various professions. But this mouse seamstress with her little sewing machine and floral-print apron is by far the cutest in my opinion. John Lewis The Enthusiast Felt Pop Mouse Tree Decoration £8 at John Lewis And we couldn't have Elton and Freddie without adding Madonna in her 80s era to the mix, too. Sporting her fishnet tights, sunglasses and even a big cross necklace, it's pretty spot on. John Lewis The Cherisher Felt Librarian Mouse Tree Decoration £10 at John Lewis There's something very comforting about this librarian felt mouse decoration. Wearing a chunky knit, a checked bowtie and a pair of glasses while clutching a book, this little guy is inspiring me to get cosy with a good book.

These cute felt mouse decorations make for the perfect gifts for friends and family – since there are so many different characters to choose from, the chosen mouse can be really personalised to the person you’re getting it for. So which one of these cuties are you getting?