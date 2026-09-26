John Lewis’ viral Harry Styles mouse Christmas decoration is already sold out – these are the perfect alternatives to shop now if you can’t wait for restock
The retailer's Christmas decs are already selling out, as expected
Yes, it’s happened again! Yet another Christmas decoration has gone viral and sold out in a matter of days as a result. This time, it’s the John Lewis Harry Styles mouse Christmas tree decoration which was gone in 48 hours after dropping on the retailer’s website.
But if you missed out the first time around, fear not – I’ve got insider intel that a restock is coming at the end of this month. And while the felt bauble is currently out of stock in the John Lewis online Christmas shop, you might be able to find it in the physical Christmas shop at the John Lewis Oxford Street store which opened earlier this week.
The £8 felt mouse decoration doesn’t actually bear the pop star’s name per se but the heart-print jumpsuit - the very same that Harry Styles wore back in 2022 while performing at the Wembley Stadium - and the microphone in its hand makes The Enthusiast Felt Pop Star Mouse Tree Decoration unmistakeable.
And the very enthusiastic Harry Styles fans went crazy for it, with TikTok posts about this Christmas bauble getting thousands of views. Content creator Charley King (@charleyking on TikTok) was one of TikTokers that posted about it and made it go viral as her video attracted over 16K likes and over 127K views. And that’s just one TikTok video of many – so it’s no wonder this little guy is already sold out.
Luckily, John Lewis has gone all out on the felt mouse decorations front this year. So if you missed out on the first drop of the Harry Styles mouse and can’t wait for the next drop to land (or miss out the second time, too), there are plenty of alternatives to go for instead. And they’re just as adorable, if not more.
Top John Lewis felt mice picks
These cute felt mouse decorations make for the perfect gifts for friends and family – since there are so many different characters to choose from, the chosen mouse can be really personalised to the person you’re getting it for. So which one of these cuties are you getting?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.