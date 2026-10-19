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It’s all about the bows this Christmas – this enduring festive trend is here to stay, and these are the 20 best Christmas bows I’ve seen this year

I’ve seen all the Christmas bows on offer this year – and these are the ones to go for

A living room decorated for Christmas with a bow-adorned Christmas tree and a cabinet decorated with a large striped bow
(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)
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Christmas bows are by no means a new festive decor trend. We’ve now been bow-obsessed for a few consecutive Christmases – and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon as Christmas bows are still very much in for 2026.

Pinterest UK reports searches for 'Christmas bow' have increased by 560% on the platform. But just like any Christmas decor trend, this one, too, has evolved as new patterns are becoming popular - hello, Next’s extra large tartan bows - and the bigger the bow the better as bow decor is the main event of festive decorating schemes.

A pink hallway with a green staircase decorated for Christmas with a garland and a red gingham XL-sized bow

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

‘Bows are increasingly becoming the focal point of festive displays,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘We’re seeing oversized velvet and satin bows used to top Christmas trees, adorn staircases, decorate wreaths and even make a statement on front doors. The trend feels more refined this year, with people favouring fewer but larger bows that deliver greater visual impact.’

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It’s no surprise then that Marks & Spencer’s returning viral XL bows are already selling out, just as they’ve been for the last couple of years that M&S has had them on offer. But don’t worry, if you missed out on the new (but now out of stock) M&S gingham bow, there are plenty other styles to go for instead.

1. Gingham Christmas bows

2. Tartan Christmas bows

3. Super-sized velvet Christmas bows

4. Alternative material Christmas bows

5. Striped Christmas bows

Which style of Christmas bows are you looking to add to your Christmas decor ideas this year?

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Room Decor Editor

Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.