Christmas bows are by no means a new festive decor trend. We’ve now been bow-obsessed for a few consecutive Christmases – and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon as Christmas bows are still very much in for 2026.

Pinterest UK reports searches for 'Christmas bow' have increased by 560% on the platform. But just like any Christmas decor trend, this one, too, has evolved as new patterns are becoming popular - hello, Next’s extra large tartan bows - and the bigger the bow the better as bow decor is the main event of festive decorating schemes.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

‘Bows are increasingly becoming the focal point of festive displays,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘We’re seeing oversized velvet and satin bows used to top Christmas trees, adorn staircases, decorate wreaths and even make a statement on front doors. The trend feels more refined this year, with people favouring fewer but larger bows that deliver greater visual impact.’

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It’s no surprise then that Marks & Spencer’s returning viral XL bows are already selling out, just as they’ve been for the last couple of years that M&S has had them on offer. But don’t worry, if you missed out on the new (but now out of stock) M&S gingham bow, there are plenty other styles to go for instead.

1. Gingham Christmas bows

2. Tartan Christmas bows

3. Super-sized velvet Christmas bows

4. Alternative material Christmas bows

5. Striped Christmas bows

Which style of Christmas bows are you looking to add to your Christmas decor ideas this year?

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