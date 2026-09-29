It seems that we have yet another bow-crazy Christmas on our hands as bow decorations of all sizes, colours, materials and even patterns are popping up everywhere. And Next just launched the latest iteration of the Christmas bow trend that I predict will become everybody’s next obsession – the Tartan Check Extra Large Bow Tree Topper, selling for £22.

While last year’s Christmas bow trend was largely about super-sized velvet bows - like the M&S extra-large bow decorations - and striped versions as well, this year, Scottish-inspired tartan checks and even gingham bows like the newly introduced M&S gingham bow seem to be the latest Christmas decor trend of 2026.

Next Navy Tartan Check Extra Large Bow Tree Topper £22 at Next Aside from the timeless tartan check pattern and the generous size, I also love that the bow is made from pure cotton.

Last week, I got to see the large tartan Christmas bow IRL at Next’s Christmas press preview. And in opinion, it’s only a matter of time before it goes viral.

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Shoppers are still loving extra-large Christmas bows as they did last year so the design’s large size will make it extremely desirable – as will the trad-inspired tartan check pattern combining shades of navy blue, dark green and a hint of red. And Next is going big on this festive trend as an entire room was styled with coordinating tartan Christmas buys.

(Image credit: Next)

According to Pinterest UK, searches for ‘tartan pattern’ increased by 100% this month as this motif is not only perfect for Christmas but also for the autumn months and cosy season. And that’s one of the biggest perks of this Next bow decoration – it won’t look out of place if you put it up now since it has a very autumnal charm that will seamlessly carry you through all the way to Christmas.

Last year, the ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ trend exploded on social media. And this year, it’s back and set to be even bigger than in 2025 as Google searches for ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ increased by over 5000% this September compared to the same time last year, and by 600% compared to last month.

(Image credit: Next)

The Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic is defined by traditional Americana style to which heritage patterns like tartan are central. So naturally, the Next tartan bow is right on trend – as are all the other tartan-adorned pieces of Christmas decor from the Next festive range.

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Complete your tartan Christmas scheme

Next Navy Tartan Check Scalloped Edge Tree Skirt £22 at Next The ruffled trim adds a very soft and pretty spin on the traditional tartan pattern that this chic tree skirt is adorned with. Next Navy Tartan Bow Christmas Baubles, Set of 6 £16 at Next You can either add these little bows to your XL tartan bow. Or if the large version is too much for you, this is a more discreet alternative. Next Navy Tartan Stocking £12 at Next I'm seeing lots of pretty and chic Christmas stockings this year. And this is one of the best I've come across, softened by the ruffled red velvet trim.

Are you going to be snapping up one of these for your own home?