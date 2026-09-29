Next just dropped an XL-sized bow decoration which you can put up now – it works just as well for cosy season as it does for Christmas
And it nails one of the biggest festive trends of this year
It seems that we have yet another bow-crazy Christmas on our hands as bow decorations of all sizes, colours, materials and even patterns are popping up everywhere. And Next just launched the latest iteration of the Christmas bow trend that I predict will become everybody’s next obsession – the Tartan Check Extra Large Bow Tree Topper, selling for £22.
While last year’s Christmas bow trend was largely about super-sized velvet bows - like the M&S extra-large bow decorations - and striped versions as well, this year, Scottish-inspired tartan checks and even gingham bows like the newly introduced M&S gingham bow seem to be the latest Christmas decor trend of 2026.
Last week, I got to see the large tartan Christmas bow IRL at Next’s Christmas press preview. And in opinion, it’s only a matter of time before it goes viral.
Shoppers are still loving extra-large Christmas bows as they did last year so the design’s large size will make it extremely desirable – as will the trad-inspired tartan check pattern combining shades of navy blue, dark green and a hint of red. And Next is going big on this festive trend as an entire room was styled with coordinating tartan Christmas buys.
According to Pinterest UK, searches for ‘tartan pattern’ increased by 100% this month as this motif is not only perfect for Christmas but also for the autumn months and cosy season. And that’s one of the biggest perks of this Next bow decoration – it won’t look out of place if you put it up now since it has a very autumnal charm that will seamlessly carry you through all the way to Christmas.
Last year, the ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ trend exploded on social media. And this year, it’s back and set to be even bigger than in 2025 as Google searches for ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ increased by over 5000% this September compared to the same time last year, and by 600% compared to last month.
The Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic is defined by traditional Americana style to which heritage patterns like tartan are central. So naturally, the Next tartan bow is right on trend – as are all the other tartan-adorned pieces of Christmas decor from the Next festive range.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.