A couple of Christmases ago, Marks & Spencer first introduced its supersized velvet bow decorations at the height of the Christmas bow trend – unsurprisingly, they went viral and sold out within days. And this has happened every year since – as soon as the M&S velvet hanging bows go live on the brand’s site, they fly off the virtual shelves. M&S just brought them back, along with new colours, patterns and finishes, and they’re bound to be gone by October.

I know I probably sound like a broken record when it comes to the bow Christmas decor trend – but Christmas bows are not going anywhere anytime soon; they’re here to stay for at least another festive season. And just like previous years, the bigger the bow, the better.

M&S Gingham Bow £20 at M&S Unlike the other large M&S Christmas bows, the gingham design feels and looks more like cotton or a cotton blend, while the rest come in a velvet finish.

But while previous festive periods really championed the solid-coloured velvet bows, this year, I’m seeing a lot more patterned bows – especially gingham and checks. And it’s in fact the newcoming £20 M&S gingham bow, which I spotted at the retailer’s press preview earlier this month, that I predict is going to sell out first. It looks so good that I want one.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

But M&S is not the only retailer where you can get a big gingham or checked Christmas bow – John Lewis is selling a red gingham bow for £15, while Anthropologie gave its XXL bow tree topper (which enjoyed much popularity last year) a plaid makeover among others.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

But if the more traditional and equally as beautiful velvet bows are more your thing then there’s plenty for you to choose from. For starters, there are two different sizes.

There are 65-centimetre long velvet bows (which are the same size as the gingham bow) available in three colourways, all selling for £20 each – there’s the classic deep red, as well as dark green and (my personal favourite) chocolate brown.

But things - or bows, rather - get even bigger from here. M&S is also selling velvet Christmas bows that are 95-centimetre long, each retailing for £30. And this size is available either in the timeless dark red or in a new finish which is black velvet embellished with white pearl beads.

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Which M&S XL Christmas bow is your favourite? I might have to get one of those gingham numbers before they’re gone.