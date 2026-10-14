Long gone are the days of ugly Christmas tree stands unashamedly on show. And even basic Christmas tree skirts are out because the tree skirt has had a glow-up. This year, the best Christmas tree skirts are part of the decorating scheme – they come in all shades, shapes, sizes and patterns. And I’ve picked 20 of the best ones to elevate your festive decor.

Christmas tree stands serve a very practical purpose of securing and holding the tree up. And once it’s done that, it should be covered up. Some brands and retailers realise that, which is why one of the best artificial Christmas trees in our guide, The White Company’s 7.5ft Symons Nordmann Fir Tree, comes with a wicker tree skirt included. Meanwhile, the top-rated John Lewis Cotswold Christmas tree comes with a ceramic pot instead of a stand to solve that unsightly issue.

Spotlighting the Christmas accessories that are traditionally quite utilitarian - from Christmas stockings to present sacks and tree skirts - and investing in aesthetically pleasing versions is one of the biggest Christmas decor trends I’ve noticed this year. Shoppers are already on it, as Next’s gingerbread house light-up tree skirt has already sold out once this year. And I expect Marks & Spencer’s tinsel tree skirt, which just launched, to go out of stock quickly, too, just like it did last year.

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Whatever your festive style and budget you’re working with, there’s something for everyone on this list of best Christmas tree skirts. The only tip I have for you is don’t wait to make your purchase as the best ones will sell out quickly. And you don’t want to miss out and regret later.

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