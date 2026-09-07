I know it’s only September, but Next’s viral light-up gingerbread Christmas tree skirt is back in stock – it sold out instantly last year
It's the only piece of Christmas decor you should think about buying this month
Don’t chastise me; I know it’s September, but Next’s Gingerbread House Light Up Wooden Tree Skirt (£35) has just come back into stock and given that it sold out just after its launch in September last year, you’d be foolish not to snap it up now.
I’m perfectly aware it’s a little early to be discussing Christmas decorating ideas, but this stunning tree skirt sold like hotcakes last year, leaving many shoppers disappointed and looking for alternatives.
So, to avoid similar feelings of disappointment, here’s why you should forget that it's only September and consider picking up the must-have Christmas decoration while you can - because I bet it will sell out again.
A tree skirt is one of the easiest ways to mask the bottom of your best artificial Christmas tree and make the space look tidier. Last September, Next’s Gingerbread House Light Up Wooden Tree Skirt went viral on TikTok, and it was easy to see why.
The wooden skirt is made up of a row of beautiful embellished ‘gingerbread houses’, each with built-in LED lights twinkling through the windows. The finished result makes up a beautiful, cosy scene that is perfect for the upcoming festivities.
The skirt has a traditional Scandi-look, which is perfect for the purist Christmas decorators amongst us, who are less keen on the bold and bright decorations that have been trending over the past couple of years.
For me, it's the battery-operated twinkling lights that really sell the skirt. They add a whole new level of cosy to the decoration, and are part of a wider trend I’ve noticed over the past few years. M&S’s light-up candles and even light-up cushions have demonstrated the importance of cosy lighting at Christmas, and a light-up tree skirt provides a refreshing way to embrace the glow.
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Next’s tree skirt is 180cm long, designed to wrap around the base of your tree. If your tree is too large, you can position the skirt at the front of the tree, making it largely universal. Next also says this decoration is foldable, so you can neatly store it away until it's time to decorate your home for Christmas (and pack away afterwards).
With the arrival of Next’s viral gingerbread tree skirt, I’ve fallen into a little bit of a rabbit hole exploring the rest of Next’s Christmas shop 2026. Here are a few more Christmas accessories I think will sell fast.
What I know about this tree skirt is that it won't be available for long. So, if you like what you see, don't hestitate to check out now.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!