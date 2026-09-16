You’re probably thinking that it’s too early for buying a Christmas tree – but I’m telling you right now is actually the best time to snap up the most popular Christmas trees that sell out by mid October year after year. One of such bestselling Christmas tree designs is the John Lewis Cotswold potted pre-lit Christmas tree.

John Lewis just brought back the Cotswold, one of its best artificial Christmas trees, and it’s now available to shop online – and later this month when the retailer opens its physical Christmas shop, you’ll be able to buy it in store, too.

John Lewis Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas Tree, 7ft £580 at John Lewis The price point is on the high-end side but considering the quality and the very realistic look of the tree, the tree delivers.

The £580 Cotswold tree is our top-rated artificial Christmas tree which every year earns the top spot of the best overall Christmas tree in our buying guide. It’s the most realistic-looking tree I’ve ever come across, it comes pre-lit for ease (so you don’t have to buy or add any more Christmas lights) and instead of an ugly metal stand which you’ll need to cover with a tree skirt or presents, it comes potted which looks so much more elevated.

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(Image credit: John Lewis)

The only downside of this tree is that it sells out early. It’s the retailer’s bestselling design for a few years running and it’s only available in one size – 7ft which makes the stock more limited compared to some of the other Christmas tree styles.

After the Cotswold tree initially sold out last year, there was a limited surprise second drop later in November. But this is not something I’d count on – so if this is the style of tree that you’re after, snap one up while there’s enough stock available.

Alternative John Lewis trees I recommend

John Lewis Brunswick Spruce Unlit Artificial Christmas Tree, 7ft £250 at John Lewis If you're after a more budget-friendly Christmas tree idea, the Brunswick is the best value for money tree in our guide. John Lewis Indoor/Outdoor Pre-lit Twig Tree, 6ft £150 at John Lewis Alternative Christmas tree ideas are growing in popularity with each year. If you're after something a little more pared-back and Scandi-inspired, this tree would be my top pick. John Lewis St. Petersburg Pre-lit Christmas Tree, 7ft £350 at John Lewis The St. Petersburg Christmas tree from John Lewis is one of the most luxurious-looking, fullest and bushiest trees available. So if that's your vibe, this is the tree for you.

So no, it’s not too early to buy a Christmas tree! Not if you want to get your hands on the best one there is – in this case, the early bird catches the worm.