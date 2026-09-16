John Lewis’ most realistic-looking pre-lit Christmas tree just dropped – it sells out early every year, so act fast
I know it seems early to be shopping for Christmas trees – but trust me, it's not
You’re probably thinking that it’s too early for buying a Christmas tree – but I’m telling you right now is actually the best time to snap up the most popular Christmas trees that sell out by mid October year after year. One of such bestselling Christmas tree designs is the John Lewis Cotswold potted pre-lit Christmas tree.
John Lewis just brought back the Cotswold, one of its best artificial Christmas trees, and it’s now available to shop online – and later this month when the retailer opens its physical Christmas shop, you’ll be able to buy it in store, too.
The £580 Cotswold tree is our top-rated artificial Christmas tree which every year earns the top spot of the best overall Christmas tree in our buying guide. It’s the most realistic-looking tree I’ve ever come across, it comes pre-lit for ease (so you don’t have to buy or add any more Christmas lights) and instead of an ugly metal stand which you’ll need to cover with a tree skirt or presents, it comes potted which looks so much more elevated.
The only downside of this tree is that it sells out early. It’s the retailer’s bestselling design for a few years running and it’s only available in one size – 7ft which makes the stock more limited compared to some of the other Christmas tree styles.
After the Cotswold tree initially sold out last year, there was a limited surprise second drop later in November. But this is not something I’d count on – so if this is the style of tree that you’re after, snap one up while there’s enough stock available.
Alternative John Lewis trees I recommend
If you're after a more budget-friendly Christmas tree idea, the Brunswick is the best value for money tree in our guide.
So no, it’s not too early to buy a Christmas tree! Not if you want to get your hands on the best one there is – in this case, the early bird catches the worm.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.