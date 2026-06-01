Dunelm has just dropped a game-changing product to hide shoe storage in a tiny hallway – it’ll instantly curb clutter (and look good doing it!)

Like many others in the UK, I live in a small home with limited storage - and since my entryway is the tiniest (but busiest) area of my house, it’s full of clutter. But while I’ve tried to find a handy shoe storage solution, I’ve always come up short as they’re just a bit too obvious. So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across the new Rowan Shoe Storage Cabinet (£179 at Dunelm).

Sure, I know that one of the most important things people with tidy hallways always have is shoe storage, but I’m someone who likes things to be both practical and pretty. And while wire shoe racks and wooden shoe shelves are certainly practical, they’re rarely ever pretty and can become a hallway eyesore instead.

The Dunelm Rowan Shoe Storage Unit doesn’t look like any regular shoe storage, though, and you’d never guess that this stylish unit is hiding space for up to 15 pairs of shoes. It’s a game-changer if you want to curb hallway clutter and make a good first impression on your guests - and I’m adding it straight to my basket!

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Rowan Shoe Storage, Oak Effect £179 at Dunelm Chic but convenient, this shoe storage unit will suit even the smallest of hallways.

At first glance, the Dunelm Rowan Shoe Storage Cabinet looks like a relatively normal (albeit incredibly chic) piece of furniture. The oak effect makes it look sturdy and strong, and the slatted door design is bold and modern.

But hidden behind those doors are four shelves for your shoes - as well as the fifth shelf at the bottom, which can be used to store the shoes you use every day, or house some aesthetic storage baskets to keep practical clutter like post, keys, and parcels out of sight.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

According to Dunelm, all five shelves hold up to 15 shoes up to size 10, so every family member can dump their shoes in the cabinet instead of by the front door for everyone to trip over. And as the cabinet has raised legs and is just 36cm deep, it can also serve as a great shoe storage idea for small spaces.

But what I love most about this shoe storage cabinet is that it perfectly blends practicality and style. It can serve as a must-have storage addition to a hallway without compromising on aesthetics - and the design lends itself to any home decor style. And that’s pretty rare.

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(Image credit: Dunelm)

You can even use the top of the unit as a makeshift hallway console table, adding anything you like - from a trinket tray like this Habitat Harlequin Blue Trinket Tray (£8 at Habitat) for your keys to some greenery like this Green Artificial Foliage Arrangement in Lydford Vase (£65 at Next). It really is so versatile.

Dunelm has only just dropped this new storage unit, but already the rave reviews are coming in thick and fast. One customer wrote, ‘Looks great and was easy to build, holds plenty of shoes and is a solid piece of storage.’ Another wrote, ‘It’s really smart and space-saving for a small hallway.’

(Image credit: Dunelm)

However, one customer did note that the legs are made from a slightly different material, but for £179 I still think you’re getting a bargain - especially when shoe storage units from some brands can cost you over £500.

But if you love the Dunelm Rowan Shoe Storage Unit but have a slightly tighter budget, I’ve also found three alternatives that will still help you with your hallway storage ideas. Say goodbye to shoe clutter for good!

Vida Designs Shoe Cabinet £46.99 at Amazon It may not be as stylish as the Dunelm shoe cabinet, but this one is super affordable - and you could always jazz it up with some paint and some different handles. Habitat Belem 3 Shelf Shoe Storage Rack £40 at Habitat While this shoe rack doesn't hide the shoes, it'll still look good while storing them thanks to the bamboo design. It even has space for 9 pairs. 17Stories 18 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet Was £139.80, now £86.99 at Wayfair Offering space for three more pairs of shoes compared to the Dunelm cabinet, this shoe storage unit also comes in either green or grey.

Will you be snapping up this space-saving shoe storage solution?