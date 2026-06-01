Dunelm has just dropped a game-changing product to hide shoe storage in a tiny hallway – it’ll instantly curb clutter (and look good doing it!)
You'd never guess it can hold up to 15 pairs of shoes
Like many others in the UK, I live in a small home with limited storage - and since my entryway is the tiniest (but busiest) area of my house, it’s full of clutter. But while I’ve tried to find a handy shoe storage solution, I’ve always come up short as they’re just a bit too obvious. So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across the new Rowan Shoe Storage Cabinet (£179 at Dunelm).
Sure, I know that one of the most important things people with tidy hallways always have is shoe storage, but I’m someone who likes things to be both practical and pretty. And while wire shoe racks and wooden shoe shelves are certainly practical, they’re rarely ever pretty and can become a hallway eyesore instead.
The Dunelm Rowan Shoe Storage Unit doesn’t look like any regular shoe storage, though, and you’d never guess that this stylish unit is hiding space for up to 15 pairs of shoes. It’s a game-changer if you want to curb hallway clutter and make a good first impression on your guests - and I’m adding it straight to my basket!
At first glance, the Dunelm Rowan Shoe Storage Cabinet looks like a relatively normal (albeit incredibly chic) piece of furniture. The oak effect makes it look sturdy and strong, and the slatted door design is bold and modern.
But hidden behind those doors are four shelves for your shoes - as well as the fifth shelf at the bottom, which can be used to store the shoes you use every day, or house some aesthetic storage baskets to keep practical clutter like post, keys, and parcels out of sight.
According to Dunelm, all five shelves hold up to 15 shoes up to size 10, so every family member can dump their shoes in the cabinet instead of by the front door for everyone to trip over. And as the cabinet has raised legs and is just 36cm deep, it can also serve as a great shoe storage idea for small spaces.
But what I love most about this shoe storage cabinet is that it perfectly blends practicality and style. It can serve as a must-have storage addition to a hallway without compromising on aesthetics - and the design lends itself to any home decor style. And that’s pretty rare.
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You can even use the top of the unit as a makeshift hallway console table, adding anything you like - from a trinket tray like this Habitat Harlequin Blue Trinket Tray (£8 at Habitat) for your keys to some greenery like this Green Artificial Foliage Arrangement in Lydford Vase (£65 at Next). It really is so versatile.
Dunelm has only just dropped this new storage unit, but already the rave reviews are coming in thick and fast. One customer wrote, ‘Looks great and was easy to build, holds plenty of shoes and is a solid piece of storage.’ Another wrote, ‘It’s really smart and space-saving for a small hallway.’
However, one customer did note that the legs are made from a slightly different material, but for £179 I still think you’re getting a bargain - especially when shoe storage units from some brands can cost you over £500.
But if you love the Dunelm Rowan Shoe Storage Unit but have a slightly tighter budget, I’ve also found three alternatives that will still help you with your hallway storage ideas. Say goodbye to shoe clutter for good!
Will you be snapping up this space-saving shoe storage solution?
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!