Colourful cutlery is the missing piece to an interesting tablescape – these are the 12 rainbow-inspired picks from the high street that I would buy

There's a few small details within a kitchen that I have a big opinion about, and cutlery is one of them. Eating with weighty, ergonomic cutlery is one of life's simple joys, and it's worth investing in.

While a classic set of cutlery is essential, there's a new trend that is quickly taking over. As a self-confessed cutlery snob, I wasn't initially convinced by the colourful silverware trend, but with more brands creating their own rainbow-inspired styles, it's safe to say that it's not going anywhere.

Iconic cutlery from Sabre Paris has led the way for this trend, providing a bistro-inspired look for a tablescape that makes adding colour feel simple and accessible - no matter how confident you are with experimenting. There's so much versatility with this, too - you can choose to match your kitchen colour scheme or introduce an entirely new shade.

It's one of the simplest ways to spruce up a tablescape, particularly if you like to keep the rest of a dining space pared-back. Addison Ross' wavy periwinkle set is my chosen 'fun' set that I bring out to 'oos' and 'ahs' at dinner parties, but I also have my eye on a mismatched set inspired by those found at French brocantes.

While small tweaks can have a big impact, if you're looking for a larger kitchen refresh then these 2026 trends that have staying power for 2027 will provide plenty of inspiration.

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