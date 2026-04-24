I'm an M&S-obsessed editor who checks the 'new in' section every day – this chic picnicware stopped me in my tracks ahead of alfresco dining season
Picnicware just got seriously stylish
In my opinion, picnicware gets a bad reputation. Melanine crockery isn't the most glamorous eating vessel, but it's an essential part of an English summer. So when I was recently on my daily scroll of M&S' new-in homeware, I was thrilled to see that their outdoor dining crockery sets have had a serious upgrade.
Upon first glance, I thought that the Linen Reactive Picnicware sets were real ceramic crockery. The handglaze effect looks just like stoneware, as opposed to the often patterned picnicware that is popular. From side plates to dinner plates, and not forgetting pasta bowls, you can replicate your actual dinner set in your outdoor living area this summer.
Whether you're an avid picnic-goer or you need a smash-proof crockery set for garden dining with the whole family this year, investing in a set of picnic dishes will make life so much easier - plus, you can still achieve the aesthetic tablescape of your dreams.
M&S' picnic glassware is also extremely impressive - the blue-rimmed wine glasses and matching jug look just like my dream Daylesford set, with the bonus of being much more affordable and unbreakable. Your summer picnic set-up couldn't look more stylish.
Now you have dinnerware sorted, complete your alfresco dining set-up with equally stylish outdoor living furniture - these Soho Home lookalikes will guarantee a chic space.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).