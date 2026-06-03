Rain chains are the beautiful garden feature that will turn heavy downpours into a free source of water for your plants – I've tracked down the 6 prettiest ones to hang up now

From a scorching heatwave to heavy downpours, the past couple of weeks have been a whirlwind when it comes to weather. But these extremes of weather have convinced me of one thing - now is the time to snap up a rain chain if you haven’t done so already.

Rain chains - or kusari-doi in Japanese - are an alternative to downspouts, using decorative cups or links to guide rainwater off your gutters. Not only do they create a stunning water feature in your garden, but they are also an excellent way to harvest rainwater .

In light of the recent heatwave, and while we have heavy rain to contend with, now is the time to start thinking about harvesting rainwater for future droughts and hot weather. Here’s why it’s a good idea to opt for a rain chain.

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What is a rain chain?

Much of this year’s garden trends have focused on making our gardens more sustainable and more resilient towards a changing climate. A rain chain is a great tool to help do this, enabling you to collect rainwater and direct it.

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‘Gardeners should install a rain chain if they are looking for a decorative alternative to a downspout. Gardeners can place a water butt directly underneath the chain to harvest water for use in the garden, or position the chain close to garden beds to water plants,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

There are several key benefits of installing a rain chain. They’re decorative items which can create a stunning water feature whilst directing rainwater to the ground.

If you’re considering where to put a rain chain , placing it over a water butt is an excellent idea. While installing a water butt is one of the best ways to store rainwater, which you can then use in your garden, adding a rainchain can help direct water from your roof and gutter into the butt.

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‘Rain chains are very easy to install, and can typically be hung directly from the hole in your gutter where the downspout was attached. You do not need any specialist tools, and many chains come with a 'v-hook' to help attach them to the gutter. A traditional downpipe can become clogged with debris, whereas rain chains are harder to block or are easier to clean and untangle,’ says Richard.

‘Rain chains can offer better water management than a 'no gutter' system, as they direct the flow of water from the roof in a controlled way. However, performance depends on the heaviness of the rain and the design of the rain chain.

‘Now is a good time to set up a rain chain, as the warmer and drier conditions mean it is safer to install. It also ensures that the rain chain is ready and in place before the rainier weather in autumn.’

If you like the sound of watering your garden for free, I’ve tracked down six of the prettiest rain chains you can buy right now.

Make the most of the wet weather we’re having right now and install a rain chain so you can start harvesting rainwater in preparation for hot, dry weather.