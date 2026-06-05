How to support nesting birds in summer – the materials you should be leaving out to help birds build stronger, safer nests

Wildlife experts have revealed the best nesting materials to leave out for garden birds this summer and advised on the best ways to support them during nesting season.

Typically, nesting season for birds runs between 1 March and 31 August, and anyone who attracts birds to their garden should know that during this time, birds are protected from the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

While this piece of legislation means it is illegal to disturb nesting birds during nesting season, there are still some things you can do to support these feathered friends. This includes leaving out nesting materials - such as twigs, moss and even untreated pet hair - for birds to take to build their nests.

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Why do nesting birds need support?

Nesting season is one of the most important times of year for birds. During this time, birds are dedicated to raising their young, so naturally, access to food and shelter is a priority.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Andrew_Howe)

‘Nesting season is one of the most demanding times in a bird’s life - they need to build nests, defend territories, incubate eggs and find enough food to feed rapidly growing chicks! Any support we can provide, whether that's safe nesting sites, natural materials or reliable food and water sources, can help improve their chances of successfully raising a brood,’ explains James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers .

‘Gardens have also become refuges for birds, so creating a bird-friendly space can make the world of difference as birds face habitat loss - particularly in urban areas where natural nesting habitats may be limited.’

Before we get into the nesting materials you should leave out for birds, it’s important to emphasise that you should avoid cutting back your hedges during nesting season. Many birds in the UK, including robins, make their nests in hedgerows, so avoid any large pruning jobs until the autumn, so you don’t risk disturbing them.

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What materials should you leave out for nesting birds?

‘Birds prioritise safety in nesting season over anything else - they want their chicks to survive after all. They want to create a structure that’s strong enough to hold eggs and growing chicks, while also keeping them warm and safe,’ James explains.

‘Their building techniques differ; blackbirds often use mud to strengthen their nests, while species like long-tailed tits weave together moss, feathers and spider silk to create a remarkably soft, flexible nest. Ultimately, birds are looking for materials that provide safety, insulation and stability throughout the breeding season.’