I’m obsessed with Soho Home garden furniture but can’t afford its high prices – so I found 7 budget alternatives for some of its most stylish pieces
Soho Home is one of the most aspirational brands of garden furniture, known for those iconic striped Soho House sun loungers
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Who wouldn't want their garden or outdoor space to look like Soho House – am I right?! Those legendary striped sun loungers by the pool, anyone? Courtesy of the private members’ club’s homeware brand Soho Home, this high level of style also comes with an equally high price tag. And if like me, you can’t quite afford spending £1000s on garden furniture, I’ve found some budget-friendly Soho Home outdoor furniture lookalikes to indulge in instead.
For me, Soho Home’s outdoor range is some of the most aspirational and best garden furniture there is. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Soho Home is the homeware brand behind the Soho House clubs – and also the brand that furnishes every Soho House club around the globe. And much like the exclusive private members’ club franchise, Soho Home is known for being extremely stylish and pretty iconic – this goes for the brand’s outdoor furniture, too.
The Soho House sun loungers are among the brand’s most iconic pieces, as are its parasols – and I’ve managed to find alternatives for both. However, the one category of Soho Home garden furniture that’s impossible to find budget alternatives for are its garden sofas. And that’s because the brand makes some of the most unique and overall best outdoor sofas.Article continues below
Top Soho Home outdoor budget lokalikes
Ceramic outdoor pieces are among the biggest garden furniture trends this year, whether it's tiled or glazed - and this round dining table from Soho Home is the perfect example.
Cox & Cox has some of the best parasols on offer - and its designs easily rival Soho Home's. Just take the Fabienne, boasting a similar shape and decorative trim, the only difference is the colour. And with code STYLE25 you can get 25% off.
I know that Soho Home's is a chair and this is a sun lounger. But the style and even colour scheme are so similar. This sun lounger is the star buy from QVC's new 70s-inspired outdoor furniture range.
While most of the best wooden garden furniture is made with teak, acacia or eucalyptus wood, Soho Home favours iroko wood instead which is what this timeless sun lounger is made of.
Soho Home furniture is known and loved for its high level of style, quality and uniqueness – which is why it’s quite challenging to find a like for like alternative for most of its pieces. But I’ve tried my best and I think some of these more affordable lookalikes are pretty good, so much so that I’d happily have them in my own outdoor space.
How about you – are you sticking with the original Soho Home pieces? Or has a budget alternative caught your eye?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.