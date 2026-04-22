I’m obsessed with Soho Home garden furniture but can’t afford its high prices – so I found 7 budget alternatives for some of its most stylish pieces

Who wouldn't want their garden or outdoor space to look like Soho House – am I right?! Those legendary striped sun loungers by the pool, anyone? Courtesy of the private members’ club’s homeware brand Soho Home, this high level of style also comes with an equally high price tag. And if like me, you can’t quite afford spending £1000s on garden furniture, I’ve found some budget-friendly Soho Home outdoor furniture lookalikes to indulge in instead.

For me, Soho Home’s outdoor range is some of the most aspirational and best garden furniture there is. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Soho Home is the homeware brand behind the Soho House clubs – and also the brand that furnishes every Soho House club around the globe. And much like the exclusive private members’ club franchise, Soho Home is known for being extremely stylish and pretty iconic – this goes for the brand’s outdoor furniture, too.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

The Soho House sun loungers are among the brand’s most iconic pieces, as are its parasols – and I’ve managed to find alternatives for both. However, the one category of Soho Home garden furniture that’s impossible to find budget alternatives for are its garden sofas. And that’s because the brand makes some of the most unique and overall best outdoor sofas.

Article continues below

Top Soho Home outdoor budget lokalikes

Soho Home furniture is known and loved for its high level of style, quality and uniqueness – which is why it’s quite challenging to find a like for like alternative for most of its pieces. But I’ve tried my best and I think some of these more affordable lookalikes are pretty good, so much so that I’d happily have them in my own outdoor space.

How about you – are you sticking with the original Soho Home pieces? Or has a budget alternative caught your eye?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors