Complete this hydrangea task before August ends to bag yourself free plants – experts say it’s best done before the bank holiday

If hydrangeas are a resident in your garden, there’s one task you should do before the end of the month to multiply your collection – for free.

The task in question? Taking hydrangea cuttings. It’s the prime time to take semi-ripe cuttings, specifically, which are generally pieces of stem with a woody base and a soft green tip. According to experts, August is the perfect month to do it – but since we’re nearing the bank holiday, we’re running out of time.

Here’s why it’s so important to take hydrangea cuttings before August ends – and a few tips on achieving the best results, so that you can double, triple, or even quadruple your garden’s hydrangea collection without spending a penny.

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What you'll need

WOLF-Garten Wolf-Garten Bypass Secateurs £24.49 at Amazon elho Elho Green Basics Growpot 13cm Flower Pot - Mild Terra £2.69 at Amazon These recycled plastic pots are ideal for potting up your cuttings. EarlyGrow EarlyGrow 38cm Medium Propagator £14.95 at B&Q Keep your pots in an unheated propagator while they root and grow on.

Why should I take hydrangea cuttings before August ends?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

The best time to take hydrangea cuttings very much depends on the type of cutting you’re taking. Softwood, semi-ripe and hardwood cuttings are the big three – but at this time of the year, semi-ripe cuttings are the ones you’ll be working with.

‘You should take hydrangea cuttings before August ends because the stems are at just the right stage,’ explains Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

‘They are soft enough at the tip to root well but starting to firm up at the base so they don’t rot as easily.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

So, semi-ripe cuttings taken this month are better equipped to survive the propagating process. Some rooting hormone powder like Westland's Organic Rooting Powder from Amazon can boost your success rate, too.

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‘Taking them now gives the plants enough time to develop roots and settle before winter, whereas cuttings taken later in autumn are more likely to struggle in cold, damp conditions,’ Julian adds.

Of course, later in the year, you could take hardwood cuttings from your hydrangeas instead – but you’ll need to wait until winter, and work harder to maintain the best conditions for them to root and grow on.

How to take semi-ripe cuttings from hydrangeas in August

(Image credit: Getty Images / piotrmilewski)

Taking semi-ripe cuttings from your plants is easier than it sounds – and so are the propagating steps that follow. To start with, you’ll need to make sure you’re snipping off the right part of the plant.

‘Choose healthy, non-flowering shoots about 10-15cm long, with at least two sets of leaves below the top set,’ advises Julian.

‘Cut just below a leaf node with clean secateurs, strip off the lower leaves, and cut the remaining leaves in half to reduce water loss.’

A sharp pair of bypass secateurs like the WOLF-Garten Bypass Secateurs from Amazon are best for easy, clean cuts. As Julian mentioned, you’ll need to make sure you’ve cleaned your garden tools properly, too.

It's crucial that you choose stems with no flowering shoots.

'You are aiming to select healthy stems from this year's growth, which have no flowers or buds on so that they will direct all their energy into root production rather than trying to support blooms,' says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Elizabeth Fernandez)

You'll also need to watch out for any summer damage and, ideally, take the cuttings early in the morning.

'When selecting cuttings from your hydrangea after such long periods of hot, dry weather, be careful to avoid any sun-scorched branches, as intense heat can kill delicate cells within stems which will prevent them forming new roots,' warns Lucie.

Then, you can pot your cuttings up.

‘Insert each cutting into a small pot of gritty, well-drained compost, firm it in well and water straight away,’ says Julian. ‘Keep them in a bright spot out of direct sun, ideally in a propagator or under a clear cover, until rooted, which usually takes around six weeks.’

You can buy unheated propagators like this EarlyGrow Medium Propagator from B&Q.

It’s as simple as that! Tick this task off your list before the August bank holiday ends to grow free hydrangeas that you can plant up in your own garden or gift to friends and family.