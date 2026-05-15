Sun loungers are the ‘it’ garden furniture buy for this summer – and I’ve found 12 of the best ones for every budget and style

Summer is just around the corner so it’s no surprise that prepping our outdoor spaces for warmer temperatures is currently a top priority. And one of the outdoor furniture categories that’s already selling out are sun loungers. So if you, too, are thinking of adding one to your garden or patio, I’ve found the 12 best sun loungers to invest in.

I’ve already included a handful of sun loungers in some of my previous articles and they have been some of the most clicked-on pieces. Perhaps it’s the luxurious feel that sun loungers convey, being associated with hotel swimming pools and exclusive members clubs such as Soho House, that are currently making them the best garden furniture buy for many.

‘With forecasts pointing towards a particularly hot summer, sun loungers are expected to be one of the season’s most popular garden investments,’ says Matt Baldock, senior buyer and outdoor expert at Garden Trading, a brand of garden furniture which also sells sun loungers.

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Even if you don’t have a pool, a sun lounger is a great garden seating idea and the perfect spot to relax in once summer comes around. Whatever your budget or style, there is something for everybody on this list – from the luxurious Alvaro lounger from Soho Home, the homeware and furniture brand behind Soho House that also furnishes every one of the club’s locations, to the budget-friendly sun lounger from QVC’s new 70s-inspired garden furniture range which I’ve seen IRL. Happy shopping!

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How to choose the best sun loungers

‘When choosing a sun lounger, it’s important to think beyond appearance and focus on durability, comfort, and how the piece will perform over time,’ Matt at Garden Trading advises.

These are some of the things to look out for when shopping for sun loungers that will help you make sure that all the crucial criteria are ticked off.

Material

Just like with any garden furniture, it’s important to make sure that the material of your sun lounger is durable and of good quality. Some of the recommended materials to look out for are either teak or acacia wood - teak is more durable but acacia wood is more common and more affordable - synthetic rattan also known as poly rattan and powder-coated aluminium or steel.

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‘Because sun loungers are designed to support weight for extended periods, opting for high-quality, hard-wearing materials is essential. I would typically recommend either a solid wood design, or a premium poly-rattan model with a sturdy aluminium frame. Both options offer excellent longevity, withstand regular use, and cope with changing weather conditions well, helping to maintain their appearance for years with the right care,’ Matt at Garden Trading explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Comfort

‘A good sun lounger will offer a stable base on which to lie and offer comfort through supportive and showerproof cushions,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

A good sun lounger needs to feel sturdy and stable as it needs to support your weight when you’re lounging on it and it shouldn’t wobble or rattle whenever you lie down or get up.

But perhaps most importantly, the sun lounger you choose needs to feel comfortable, otherwise you’re not going to feel inclined to spend much time sitting and lounging on it. A good level of comfort is often achieved through the cushion pad that the sun lounger comes with which needs to be just so enough to feel comfy while also offering enough support.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tom Leighton)

Versatile, adjustable design

I would argue that the best sun loungers come with an adjustable reclining feature so that you can change positions depending on whether you want to just lie down and relax or be a bit more upright and read a book perhaps.

And if you’re in search of small garden ideas, a sun lounger that folds flat and can easily be stored away or placed to the side without taking up any space is perfect.

‘Any folding mechanisms or methods of adjustment should move freely and secure safely,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox concludes.