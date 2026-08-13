Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s DIY water feature is a masterclass in how to nail this summer’s breakout trend – how to recreate it on a budget

If one trend has defined gardens in 2026, it is undoubtedly DIY water features. And if anyone has mastered the trend, it’s Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s, whose effortless steel water feature is perfect for creating a serene atmosphere in a garden - and experts say it’s easy to recreate.

Unsurprisingly, DIY water features have been a big garden trend this summer, as not only are they a great way to make your garden feel like a more serene and calming environment, but wildlife-friendly, climate-resilient spaces are also a priority for gardeners. What better way to nail every point than with a DIY solar-powered fountain that pollinators can enjoy, too?

If you’re looking to make your own water feature this summer, then look no further than Kemp's example.

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How to get DIY a water feature like Martin and Shirlie

Martin and Shirlie Kemp are a celebrity couple that I always turn to for garden inspiration. From their pastel flower displays in the spring to their impressive autumn pumpkin arch , the couple frequently show off their gardening prowess via their home’s Instagram account @maisonnumber9 .

And in a post of the couple weeding their garden, I spotted the water fountain, which looks like a fire pit that’s being repurposed into a water feature. I wasn't the only one to take note, as the comments were filled with eagle-eyed fans asking about the steel fountain.

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‘A fire pit can actually make a great base for creating your own water feature, as can any large bowl, trough or reclaimed container, as long as it’s watertight or can be safely lined,’ says Tom Douglas, Senior Gardening Buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

‘To recreate a similar look, position your container where you want it and test it for leaks before filling it, as it’ll be pretty heavy once full! Keep the surface of the water relatively uncluttered and let the surrounding plants do the talking. Adding a few stones is also a good idea, as this gives insects and other wildlife a safe way to get in and out if they stop by for a drink.

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‘Rainwater is preferable when topping it up, and if you want to introduce a little movement and sound, a discreet solar fountain pump is a great addition.’

Why are DIY water features trending?

Using a £12.99 solar fountain from Amazon , some pebbles and a large planter (I like The Range’s Mari Textured Planter ), you can easily create a pretty water feature on a budget that looks high-end. It’s a quick and easy garden DIY project that actually looks good. And considering an actual water feature frequently costs more than £100, it’s an incredibly affordable garden upgrade, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘We've seen a real shift towards biophilic design – that is, gardens that harness various elements of the natural world, fitting into the environment around it rather than feeling separate or distinct. Water features tap directly that, bringing movement, sound and a sense of the wild into gardens that might not otherwise have the space to utilise a full-size pond,’ says Gary Farrell, Director at Nth Degree .

‘It's the sensory side that really draws people in. The sound of trickling water has a calming effect, and there's growing awareness that time spent in nature can ease stress and lift your mood. People also love that they attract wildlife, from birds to dragonflies, which makes the whole garden feel more alive.’

How to get the look

While DIY water features look fabulous, they really are easy to make. Will you be making one just like the Kemp's?