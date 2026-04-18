QVC just dropped a colourful, 70s-style garden furniture range – I’ve seen the pieces IRL and these are my top 9 picks, including a £140 sunlounger that looks so stylish

Earlier this week, QVC dropped a new collection of outdoor furniture inspired by the 1970s. Aptly named the QVC Studio 70 garden furniture range, referencing New York’s iconic Studio 54 nightclub popular in the 70s, I got to see the new pieces in person – and I’ve selected the top 9 pieces that I think are worth investing in.

The star of the collection is undoubtedly the Garden Stories reclining sunlounger which is one of the most stylish, well-priced (it’s selling for £140 a pop) and overall best sunloungers I’ve seen in a while. And even though the loungers were sadly not present at the collection preview, I did get to see and feel the Garden Stories chair with a matching stool which are made from the same materials, in the same colourways and feature an overall coordinating design.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Given the 1970s inspiration, the collection is tied together by a bold colour scheme – vibrant shades are very much one of the biggest garden furniture trends of the year so I'm here for the olive green paired with burnt orange, burgundy, sunshine yellow and terracotta balanced by neutral ivory.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

But the 70s style wasn’t just apparent in the chosen shades – the nostalgic patterns champion this decade, too. From retro florals to striped garden furniture which is also a major trend this year, QVC gave these 70s motifs a more modern look fit for 2026 and beyond.

'The 70s are an exciting era to play with – who doesn’t want the opportunity to build nostalgia into the outdoors?! There's something quite playful and elegant about the 70s where bold stripes and geometric prints sit next to statement pieces in colours reminiscent of a glamorous summer soirée,' says Laura Southern, brand director of QVC.

'At QVC UK, we loved working with a warm and inviting colour palette – outdoor living should be enjoyed in every season, so our collection needed to feel just as timeless. Earthy tones like burnt orange, olive green, terracotta, and ivory offer a classic colour palette that can be worked easily into any garden.'

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

From the best budget buys to the best outdoor cushions, these are my top picks from the new range that I was impressed with the most.

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My top picks