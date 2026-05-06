The boundary between how we decorate our indoor and outdoor spaces is becoming more and more blurred with each year. As a result, garden furniture is no longer just utilitarian; it’s stylish, too. The tiled outdoor table trend demonstrates this perfectly.

In my opinion, this is the most stylish garden furniture trend of this summer, which includes everything from space-saving tiled side tables to outdoor living room-anchoring coffee tables (they make for some of the best outdoor coffee tables) and even decorative tiled dining tables. And while this trend was already becoming popular last year, it’s really coming into its own in 2026 as I’m seeing it pop up in some of the most stylish gardens around.

‘People want gardens that feel like an extension of their interiors, so they’re not just looking for plain yet functional outdoor furniture, but statement pieces that bring texture, colour and personality to the space,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘Tiled outdoor tables deliver this. They also align with the broader trend for Mediterranean and holiday-inspired aesthetics which are influencing our homes, indoors and outdoors.’

Barker and Stonehouse, La Redoute, Anthropologie and Westwing are the best places to go for outdoor tiled tables. But below, I’ve rounded up my top 12 picks, from a chic butter yellow side table with curved edges from Westwing (which also comes in olive green and terracotta) to a pretty bistro table with flower-adorned tiles along the edges from Anthropologie.

Tiled outdoor tables are a great investment as they are super versatile - they work with pretty much any style of the best garden furniture - but they’re also practical since they’re easy to take care of. ‘They’re durable, weather-resistant and easy to clean which makes them well suited to outdoor use. And they are a versatile choice as they pair well with both colourful and neutral furniture styles,’ Magdalena at Barker and Stonehouse concludes.