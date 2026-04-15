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I’m a furniture editor that’s hard to impress, but these garden coffee tables have done it – they’re a must-have in any outdoor living room

I’ve looked everywhere for the best garden coffee tables and these are the top 20 I’d recommend

Yellow Ipanema outdoor nesting coffee table from Habitat with a corner outdoor sofa in an English garden
(Image credit: Future; Gemini; Habitat)
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Sara Hesikova's avatar
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It’s my job to look at as much outdoor furniture as possible so that you don’t have to - not to mention that I’m an extremely fussy and hard-to-impress furniture editor - which is why my editor asked me for a shortlist of the best outdoor coffee tables that she could add to her garden. There are some great styles and designs around at the moment if you know where to look, so instead of gatekeeping, I'm sharing my top picks.

The boundary between our indoor and outdoor spaces is becoming increasingly blurred with every passing year. Most gardens these days feature an outdoor living room, which should be just as comfortable as the indoor version, in my opinion. That, of course, starts with the best outdoor sofa. But the right garden coffee table is another must-have.

Space-saving outdoor coffee tables

Sculptural outdoor coffee tables

Round outdoor coffee tables

Tiled outdoor coffee tables

Woven outdoor coffee tables

Paired with the right garden seating ideas, an outdoor coffee table is the finishing touch that will elevate a garden deck or patio.

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Room Decor Editor

Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.