These are the 7 garden furniture trends that you’re going to see in the most stylish outdoor spaces this summer

At last, spring is here and summer is soon to follow. As we welcome the warmer months, we turn our attention to our gardens and outdoor spaces and furnishing them once again. And whether you’re looking to completely overhaul your outdoor furniture or simply add a piece or two, it’s good to know what the biggest garden furniture trends for 2026 are and what looks experts say the most stylish gardens will be filled with this year.

From the most popular colours and materials to the best garden furniture styles for this year, this round-up covers all the bases. But there is one common, overarching theme that keeps coming up and that brings all of these on-trend looks together – and that’s treating your outdoor space like your home; the line between the inside and the outside is blurred in 2026.

‘This year we see a focus on creating fluid indoor/outdoor living with comfortable, considered spaces that function as true extensions of the home,’ says Meaghan Hunter, art director and senior stylist at Neptune. ‘Garden furniture is being purchased with the same attention to comfort and detail as indoor living room furniture.’

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1. Adopt modular designs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

As modular sofas are growing in popularity with each year, going from strength to strength in our homes - my own living room included - this living room trend is being translated into the garden space as outdoor modular sofas are also becoming more sought after.

‘There’s also a clear move towards modular and space-conscious designs,’ says John O’Leary, design director at Swyft. ‘Not every outdoor area is expansive, so furniture that can adapt, whether that’s stackable seating, compact lounge sets or pieces that work across balconies and gardens, is becoming essential.’

Habitat Bloom 5 Seater Garden Modular Sofa Set £850 at Argos Boasting a minimalist, contemporary design, this corner outdoor sofa can separated into three sections and reconfigured to your needs. King Living 1977 Outdoor Modular Sofa with Curved Corner Was £2523 Now £1590 at King Living Nobody does modular designs better than King Living. I own the indoor version of the 1977 sofa but have tried the outdoor version too and it looks and feels exactly the same. George Home Santorini Natural Curve 5 Piece Outdoor Sofa Set £749 at ASDA Not only is this sofa modular, but it's also beautifully curved. And the coffee table that comes with it is modular too, as it can be divided into two side tables.

2. Invest in a curved outdoor sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Speaking of outdoor sofas, curved, organic-inspired shapes are also everywhere this season, mimicking the interior curved sofa trend. And retailers like John Lewis and King Living have reimagined their indoor sofas for the outdoors, namely the John Lewis Lozenge and King Living 1977.

‘Curved outdoor furniture is increasingly popular for 2026 because it echoes the natural flow and rhythm of the natural world,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘Curved furniture softens spaces and creates a more harmonious relationship between man-made objects and their environment. Nature rarely deals in straight lines – think of the sweep of a hillside, the bend of a tree branch, or the meander of a garden path. Curved furniture mirrors these organic forms, helping pieces to blend more seamlessly into their surroundings.’

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3. Opt for natural finishes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

It’s not just natural shapes that garden furniture trends are taking inspiration from, it’s also natural materials and finishes that are being championed in our gardens in 2026, whether that’s rattan or wood.

‘We are seeing a lot less grey faux wicker and rattan as people steer towards more natural looking shades that give a more country cottage feel,’ starts Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm, continues, ‘Nature-led design continues to gain momentum. Consumers are increasingly looking to forge a stronger connection between their homes and the natural world, reflected in a preference for tactile, organic materials such as jute and rattan.’