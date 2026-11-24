Forget expensive appliances, I’m using Black Friday to stock up on these back-to-basics essentials I use every day – it’ll save me so much money in the long run
They'll help me run a tight ship at home
I know, I know, you're probably sick of hearing about Black Friday (and I am too, to be honest). But no matter your thoughts and feelings on this sales event, there's no denying it's the perfect chance to score a bargain. Especially if you use it to your advantage and spend now to save later.
Of course, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up an impressive deal on household appliances that would normally cost a pretty penny - like the best vacuum cleaners, dehumidifiers, coffee machines and even mattresses. But if you're not in the market for these pricier purchases, you can still take advantage of the discounts.
Below, I've found epic deals on the everyday essentials we all use in our homes, from toilet rolls to cleaning products and damp-proofing must-haves. Not only will they cost less right now, but if you do what I'm doing and stock up while they're on sale, you'll spend less throughout the year. The maths just makes sense, and future you will definitely thank you for it!
For everyday cleaning
For the cold weather
For keeping things tidy
For running a tight ship
Remember, Black Friday deals won't be around forever. So, I'd snap these up while you can!
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!