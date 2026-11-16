Molly Mae has colour-coordinated her wardrobe, and I’m *actually* starting to think she’s onto something – it will save you time in the long run

Who doesn’t love a little home organisation? Molly Mae’s colour-coordinated wardrobe is just the right amount of neat and tidy to calm the mind - and this is how you can do it too.

Molly Mae is famous for her neutral and organised style, and her example of how to organise a wardrobe is a brilliant motivator for anyone who has lost control of this space.

Whether you're organising a small wardrobe or a grand walk-in model, Molly Mae’s colour-coordinating method ensures your garments are easy to find and organise - perfect for those mornings when you are in a rush. Here’s how to get the look.

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This is not the first time Molly Mae’s organisational skills have impressed me. He r beautifully organised kitchen pantry is any minimalist’s dream; meanwhile, her recent guest bedroom transformation shows she is a master of the luxury hotel look. So, it makes perfect sense that her wardrobe is just as beautifully organised and luxurious-looking.

From her Instagram post on her home Instagram account, @mollymaison , it’s clear Molly has opted to organise her clothes by colour, creating a dreamy transition from light to dark.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Georgia Burns)

‘Outside of just being aesthetically pleasing, it makes finding things much easier. You know exactly which black jumper you want to wear... You know exactly where to find it. It also makes it much easier to spot what you've already got and what you might need more of. If you've got eight almost identical beige jumpers hanging together, you're probably going to think twice before buying another one,’ comments Liam Witham, CEO and organising expert at PSS International Removals .

‘It's obviously not a necessity, and it's not worth obsessing over making your wardrobe look the same as hers, but I'd absolutely recommend borrowing some of the principles behind Molly-Mae's wardrobe. If you organise your clothes around how you actually use them, e.g. putting your work trousers that you wear every morning where they're easiest to reach etc., it just makes getting dressed and finding things easier. I'd start with grouping clothes according to type and how often you wear them, then organise each group by colour.’

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How to get the look

Now we don’t expect you to completely colour-coordinate like Molly Mae (unless you want to, of course), but there are a few pointers you can take away and apply to your own home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘Molly’s Mae’s setup really is wardrobe goals, and I’d like a fraction of the organisation she has in my own! Of course, the average person doesn’t have this kind of space to recreate this perfectly at home, but using the right hangers is the first step,’ says Lauren Bradbury , Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and in-house decluttering expert.

‘This means using specific trouser hangers for your trousers, and suit hangers for your top halves. It looks like Molly Mae has used wooden hangers - which typically aren’t favourable in smaller wardrobes with limited space - so I’d suggest using smaller velvet hangers like these Argos Home Set of 30 Velvet Flocked Hangers.

‘The key here is to use the same hangers throughout (no, don’t go mixing velvet hangers with plastic and wooden ones), as this will ensure proper spacing and provide a seamless, streamlined look. If you want to go down the colour-coded route as she has, that doesn’t require any extra products… just a lot of patience!’

Organise your wardrobe

Argos Home Argos Home Set of 30 Velvet Flocked Hangers £20 at Argos Lauren recommends using flocked hangers in smaller wardrobes. Living and Home Foldable Fabric Clothes Jeans Storage Box £7 at Debenhams UK These neutral baskets are perfect for holding your jeans and trousers. TidyIsles Tidyisles Wardrobe Storage Organiser £23.99 at Amazon UK This storage organiser is great for making the most out of the empty space at the bottom of your wardrobe.

I feel both jealous and inspired by Molly Mae's organised wardrobe, ready to try her colour-coordinating method for myself. How about you?