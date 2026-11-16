5 flowering plants to add to garden borders now for Christmas blooms – the prettiest and most fragrant winter flowers

If you want to keep your outdoor space looking bright and cheerful over the festive season, now is the time to plant a few of the best Christmas-flowering plants for garden borders. I've found some real showstoppers, too.

There are a surprising number of winter flowers that bloom at Christmas, but some flourish even more in garden borders. Whether you favour small festive favourites like Christmas roses or fragrant climbers like clematis, there really is a flower for every planting scheme.

I've rounded up some of the best Christmas-flowering plants for garden borders to help you plan your winter displays.

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1. Christmas rose

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The Christmas rose isn't actually a rose, but it is festive. The pretty hellebore species is among the best Christmas-flowering plants for garden borders in need of some winter magic.

‘A compact, clump-forming evergreen perennial, the Christmas rose is extremely popular with UK gardeners for both its thick, leathery leaves (which provide effective groundcover in garden borders) and gorgeous pure white or ivory, bowl-shaped flowers,’ says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst.

Lucie recommends early varieties like ‘Christmas Carol’ for festive blooms, and says it’s best to plant them in a well-draining, humus-rich soil under partial or dappled shade – so they’re excellent shade-loving plants to grow under trees and large shrubs.

You can order 2-3-litre pots of Christmas roses from Gardening Express now. If you want to grow Lucie's recommendation, Hellebore 'Christmas Carol' is available at Thompson & Morgan.

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2. Winter-flowering clematis

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If you’re looking for a festive climber, winter-flowering clematis is one of the best Christmas-flowering plants you can grow in garden borders. Since it needs something to grow on, you might want to treat yourself to a beautiful obelisk like this rust Fleur de Lys Obelisk from Crocus.

‘Select a winter-flowering clematis such as Clematis cirrhosa ‘Jingle Bells’ with its masses of creamy-white bell-shaped blooms, or Clematis urophylla ‘Winter Beauty’ with its fragrant, pure-white, bell-like flowers for blooms from December through to February or March,’ suggests Lucie.

You can order Clematis cirrhosa 'Jingle Bells' from Crocus in 9cm or 3-litre pots. For fragrance, order Clematis 'Winter Beauty' from YouGarden.

3. Winter-flowering camellias

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Don’t forget about camellias! Pick the right species, and you’ll enjoy beautiful blooms all winter.

‘If you want to have gorgeous blooms in time for Christmas, you’re best to select a Sasanqua camellia, as they will produce their flowers from autumn all the way through to February.’

As the name would have it, Camellia 'Yuletide' (available at Gardening Express) produces masses of festive red flowers a couple of weeks before the Winter Solstice. It'll continue blooming into the new year, too.

4. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

Like hellebores, cyclamens provide much-needed winter interest with their Christmas blooms. Since they're tiny plants, they'll put on their best show in the front row of a garden border, ideally in a sheltered spot. They're among the best early-flowering plants for January, too, so those displays will continue well into the new year.

'For those after some winter colour through the darker months, winter-flowering cyclamen are a simple way to brighten up an outdoor space,' says B&Q’s horticulture expert, Mark Sage.

Varieties like Cyclamen persicum 'Verano Pure White', which you can order from Crocus, thrive over the winter months, producing delicate white flowers.

4. Coronilla 'Citrina'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Tom Meaker)

Have you ever heard of Coronilla? I hadn’t – but when I saw the vibrant yellow winter blooms, I knew I had to include it on my list of Christmas-flowering plants for garden borders.

‘Coronilla is a compact, mound forming shrub with attractive, blue-green foliage that produces clusters of sweet, honey-scented, lemony-yellow flowers from December through to spring, providing not only a bright splash of colour in a winter border, but also adding a heady fragrance to the air as you walk past,’ explains Lucie.

For the most abundant, vivid blooms, Lucie recommends positioning the shrub in full sun, somewhere sheltered, in free-draining soil. It’s a low-maintenance shrub, so it’ll only need light pruning after it’s finished flowering in late spring.

‘This versatile shrub works well as both a free-standing shrub when it will reach around 90cm in width and height, or can be trained as a climber to cover a wall, fence, archway or obelisk,’ adds Lucie.

What you'll need

Add these Christmas-flowering plants to your garden border now for gorgeous seasonal displays.