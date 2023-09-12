Stacey Dooley's new mirror is so, so massive, and Instagram is obsessed

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stacey Dooley's new mirror has 100% stolen the spotlight in her stunning new home, and little wonder.

The TV presenter recently shared a few snaps of her and Kevin Clifton's home together on Instagram, and she's given us dining room ideas aplenty in the process. Even if all of those ideas, y'know, involve us sourcing a genuinely massive mirror.

'Where is the amazing mirror from?' pleaded one fan in the comments.

Stacey Dooley's new mirror

One of those modern dining room ideas that still feels utterly timeless, Stacey Dooley's new mirror has been artfully positioned alongside her small table for two.

The resulting reflection gives the illusion of yet more space – no small feat, considering her home is already on the palatial side.

Check it out:

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

What did we tell you, eh? It's enormous!

Still, just as our favourite hallway mirror ideas add light and interest to a home's entrance, it seems Stacey Dooley's new mirror effect can be recreated in our own small dining rooms to enhance the space.

'Adding an oversized mirror to a room can alter the proportions, making the space feel bigger but also lighter especially when positioned opposite a window,' explains Camilla Rowe, partner and home accessories buyer at John Lewis.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Ryan Wicks Photography Ltd)

'Mirrors are also used to create a statement feature so don't be afraid to go big,' continues Camilla.

'Even in smaller rooms you'll be surprised at how well these spaces can be transformed with a larger mirror!'

How to get the look

Keen to find your very own version of Stacey Dooley's new mirror? We don't blame you one bit – although if your home is anything like outs, you may have to go just slightly smaller.

'It's an easy trend to replicate,' says Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie. 'Simply search for large and oversized mirrors, and choose an octagonal shape to recreate Stacey's look.'

And, if you prefer to to save money (and the planet!) with your home decor ideas, you're in luck: you can buy your maximalist mirror second-hand.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

'I always buy mirrors second-hand, whether it's an elaborate Art Deco design or minimalist Mid Century, they are always so beautifully made and I love to imagine where they have been hung and what they have seen,' says Harriet.

'Second-hand mirrors always tell a story and can be used as a focal point in a room. New mirrors just don't have the same impact. Plus the great thing about buying second hand mirrors is that you also get unique and stylish pieces at more affordable prices.'

How to buy a second-hand mirror

When buying a second-hand mirror, Harriet says it's important to check the piece carefully for any damage.

'Inspect the mirror for any cracks, chips or scratches,' she says. 'Minor imperfections are fine as long as they don't significantly affect the overall appearance.'

It's not just the glass you need to pay attention to, however; Harriet says it's also vital you 'check for hooks or mounting hardware, as this can be an additional cost'.

Cassilando Irregular Wall Mirror £89.99, Amazon This wibbly-wobbly mirror is sure to give your dinner guests pause for reflection. Habitat Full Length Window Mirror £105, Habitat Expect nothing but light, light, and more light with this full-length window mirror from Habitat. Apartment Arch Leaner Mirror £40 at Dunelm Check Amazon This arch mirror is available in black or grey. Either way, it's guaranteed to create an environment that feels much more spacious!

Finally, Harriet advises you always 'measure the mirror, as well as the space at home where you intend to place it. There's nothing worse than falling in love with a piece that simply won't fit!'

With those words ringing in our ears, then, we're off to source our very own dupe of Stacey Dooley's new mirror. Inspired to do the same? Then you might just want to check out our pick of the best wall mirrors and floor mirrors for your home...

We'll fight you at the checkouts!