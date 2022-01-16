We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A DIY lover has transformed an IKEA shelving unit with a fresh lick of paint and some finishing touches. What was once a nondescript piece of furniture is now a stylish statement piece handy storage.

IKEA hacks like this one are a brilliant way to try out some upcycling, and the inspiration online is truly endless.

Before

Allie, who you can follow @allie_wilson_home, bought this IKEA shelving unit on Facebook Marketplace. She painted it a lovely Farrow & Ball green and created a wood effect on the inside with a vinyl wrap.

Allie picked up the vinyl at B&Q. There are lots of budget options like this DC Fix Oak woodgrain effect self-adhesive film from B&Q if you have a similar upcycle in mind.

Allie wrapped the film around the interior of the shelving unit. Last of all, she applied wooden beading to the lower drawer, and swapped out the bottom handle to something more unique.

After

The specific paint shade she used for this shelving unit IKEA hack is Farrow & Ball Breakfast Room Green. This subtle green hue works well with the natural wood tones, bringing a splash of colour to her living room ideas.

For the front drawer, Allie used wooden dowling which she cut to size and stuck on with wood glue. She stained the dowling with wood wax to give it a richer colour.

She has styled the shelving unit with decorative pieces, like candles, plants and vases, as well as a little drinks station with some fluted glasses. In the lower section, there are square wicker baskets handy for stowing other items away.

It’s a lovely, bespoke piece that’s also a really useful storage idea for small rooms, as it uses vertical space. We think the glass-fronted doors means it feels less imposing, and the faux plant trailing down makes it feel like it’s always been there.

The green unit looks great with the pink candles, and brings some fun and joyful colour to the space. Have you been inspired to try out an IKEA hack?